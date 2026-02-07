Top 5 Biggest Boxing Fights in Las Vegas History

Las Vegas has long been the undisputed capital of boxing, hosting some of the sport’s most iconic and lucrative events. When measuring “biggest” by live gate revenue — the gold standard for commercial success — these five fights stand above the rest. Fueled by massive hype, superstar draws, escalating ticket prices, and larger venues, they represent peak moments in boxing’s modern era. Here’s a deeper look at each, including the buildup, the action inside the ring, and their lasting impact.

1. Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao

May 2, 2015 — MGM Grand Garden Arena

Gate: $72.2 million

Dubbed the “Fight of the Century,” this welterweight superfight was years in the making, with negotiations dragging on amid contract disputes, drug testing standoffs, and promotional rivalries. Mayweather, the defensive master and undefeated pound-for-pound king, faced Pacquiao, the eight-division champion and offensive whirlwind. The anticipation was unparalleled: tickets sold out in minutes, with ringside seats fetching tens of thousands of dollars. Over 16,000 fans packed the arena, generating a record-shattering gate.

In the ring, Mayweather’s counterpunching and elusiveness neutralized Pacquiao’s aggression, leading to a unanimous decision victory (118-110, 116-112, 116-112). While criticized as cautious and underwhelming given the hype, the event smashed pay-per-view records (4.6 million buys) and remains boxing’s benchmark for global appeal and revenue. For the full story of the six-year negotiation saga, the fight itself, and the shoulder controversy that followed, read our complete breakdown: Mayweather vs. Pacquiao: The Complete Fight Story.

2. Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor

August 26, 2017 — T-Mobile Arena

Gate: $55.4 million

This crossover spectacle pitted boxing’s greatest defensive fighter against the UFC’s biggest star. McGregor, making his professional boxing debut, brought trash-talking bravado and a massive MMA fanbase, while Mayweather came out of retirement at age 40 for one more payday — and a shot at the 50-0 record. The buildup was electric, with a four-city international press tour that generated viral moments at every stop and turned the promotion into a cultural event that transcended both sports.

The fight delivered early excitement as McGregor surprised with aggressive flurries and unorthodox angles, winning early rounds and making believers out of skeptics. But Mayweather’s experience and conditioning took over as McGregor faded. He stopped McGregor in the 10th round via TKO, becoming the first fighter in history to reach 50-0. Controversial as a “real” boxing contest, it drew casual fans in numbers the sport hadn’t seen since Tyson and solidified Vegas as the home for mega-events. For the complete fight coverage — including the press tour chaos, CompuBox stats, and the $600 million financial breakdown — read Mayweather vs. McGregor: The Complete Fight Story.

3. Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford

September 13, 2025 — Allegiant Stadium

Gate: $47.2 million

In a bold move to stadium boxing, this super middleweight undisputed title clash moved outdoors to Allegiant Stadium, drawing a sellout crowd of 70,482 fans — the second-largest indoor boxing attendance in U.S. history, surpassing Muhammad Ali vs. Leon Spinks II in New Orleans (63,352 in 1978). Canelo, Mexico’s superstar and the long-reigning undisputed super middleweight champion, faced Crawford, the undefeated three-division titlist stepping up two weight classes from junior middleweight. The event streamed live worldwide on Netflix, drawing an estimated average minute audience of 36.6 million viewers globally.

What unfolded was a masterclass upset. Crawford, who weighed in at the same 167.5 pounds as Canelo despite being the naturally smaller man, adapted brilliantly to the size challenge. Using a sharp double-jab to control distance, superior footwork, and precise combination punching, Crawford outboxed Canelo over 12 rounds. The scorecards read 116-112, 115-113, 115-113, making Crawford the new undisputed super middleweight champion and the first male boxer to hold undisputed titles in three different weight divisions in the four-belt era. The fight’s technical brilliance and shocking result marked a new era, proving that stadium-scale boxing remained viable in Vegas — and that Crawford belonged in the conversation with the very best pound-for-pound fighters in boxing history. For the full recap, read BoxingInsider’s fight night coverage: Incredible! Terence Crawford Defeats Canelo Alvarez. For a deeper look at how Crawford pulled off the upset, see How Terence Crawford Did It.

4. Canelo Álvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin I

September 16, 2017 — T-Mobile Arena

Gate: ~$27 million

The first meeting between middleweight titans Canelo and “GGG” Golovkin was a purist’s dream: power versus pressure in a battle for supremacy at 160 pounds. Years of buildup portrayed it as a classic Mexico vs. Kazakhstan showdown, with Golovkin’s devastating knockout streak — 23 consecutive stoppages entering the fight — clashing against Canelo’s slick counterpunching and star power. The newly opened T-Mobile Arena sold out quickly, reflecting enormous demand for what many considered the best fight that could be made in boxing at the time.

The fight lived up to expectations — a brutal, back-and-forth war that had the crowd on its feet for most of the 12 rounds. Golovkin pressed relentlessly, landing heavy shots and controlling the ring, while Canelo fired sharp counters and had his own moments of dominance. It ended in a controversial split draw: judge Adalaide Byrd scored it an astonishing 118-110 for Canelo, while Dave Moretti had it 115-113 for Golovkin, and Don Trella scored it 114-114. Byrd’s scorecard became one of the most criticized in modern boxing history, and the widespread consensus was that Golovkin had done enough to win. The debate fueled massive demand for a rematch and cemented this as one of boxing’s modern classics.

5. Canelo Álvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin II

September 15, 2018 — T-Mobile Arena

Gate: ~$24 million

The rematch, exactly one year later at the same venue, carried extra heat from the first fight’s controversial draw and a six-month delay caused by Canelo’s suspension for testing positive for clenbuterol (he attributed it to contaminated Mexican beef, and the suspension was resolved before the bout). Promoted as the decisive chapter, it again filled T-Mobile Arena with fans eager for closure.

This time, Canelo fought with more aggression than in the first meeting, stepping forward and engaging Golovkin in the middle of the ring rather than relying solely on counterpunching. He edged a majority decision: two judges scored it 115-113 for Canelo, while the third had it 114-114. The closer rounds and fierce exchanges again sparked scoring debate, but Canelo’s increased activity and willingness to trade made the result easier to accept than the draw in the first fight. The victory unified the WBA, WBC, and Ring magazine middleweight titles. The rivalry’s intensity and drama — two fights, one draw, and a decision that could have gone either way — made it a commercial and competitive triumph that defined the middleweight division for a generation.

What These Fights Tell Us

These five fights highlight Las Vegas’ evolution as the fight capital of the world — from arena staples at the MGM Grand to stadium spectacles at Allegiant Stadium — driven by star power and global interest. Canelo Álvarez appears in three of the top five, a testament to his commercial dominance over the past decade. Floyd Mayweather appears in the top two, confirming his status as the greatest pay-per-view draw in boxing history. And Crawford’s upset victory at Allegiant Stadium proved that the biggest fights can still produce the most memorable results.

While historical bouts like Tyson-Holyfield, Leonard-Hearns, and Hagler-Leonard hold enormous cultural weight, these five dominate in pure financial draw — the live gate numbers that define the business of modern boxing. What’s next for the fight capital? Only time will tell.

For more on Las Vegas boxing, check out our complete guide to The History of Boxing in Las Vegas, The Top Boxing Venues of All Time, and our detailed breakdowns of Mayweather vs. Pacquiao and Mayweather vs. McGregor. For the rules that govern these championship bouts — and how they differ from state to state — see Boxing Rules: State-by-State Differences & Title Fight Regulations.