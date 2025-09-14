Incredible! Terence Crawford Defeats Canelo Alvarez

By: Sean Crose

It was a fight that needed no introduction: future Hall of Famer Canelo Alvarez versus Future Hall of Famer Terence Crawford. At first, the fight looked like a silly pipe dream, as Crawford (barely) fought at junior middleweight on a single occasion while Canelo generally fought at super middleweight. As time passed, however, it dawned on fans – both serious and casual – that Crawford was good enough to face the larger Canelo in the ring. From there on it was all anticipation. By the time the opening bell sounded Saturday in Vegas at Allegiant Field, the excitement was palpable. Could Crawford pull it off – or was Canelo simply too big and skilled?

The first of 12 scheduled rounds saw the 63-2-2 Canelo and the 41-0 Crawford looking not all that different in size. The first was close, though Canelo may have edged it with sharper punching. Crawford looked to be the more active fighter in the second. Crawford was able to impact Canelo’s timing in the third. Still, Canelo was able to land at times regardless. The fourth was close, though Canelo was able to nail Crawford towards the end of the chapter. Canelo looked good in the fifth, as well – but so did Crawford. It was a tough fight to call.

Crawford looked magnificent in the sixth, completely dominating with effective boxing. Crawford continued to look good in the seventh. What’s more, Canelo’s face was showing the wear and tear of battle. Crawford was very mobile in the 8th, while Canelo landed some impressive shots. An accidental butt caused the referee to pause the fight for Crawford in the ninth. Still, an impressive flurry early on combined with some nice flurries later may well have given Crawford the round.

Canelo had a strong tenth, though the fight was incredibly close to call. Crawford came back and had an enormously successful eleventh. Canelo had a strong 12th – but it may not have been strong enough. And indeed it wasn’t. Crawford was awarded a unanimous decision win by the judges.

“All praise to the Lord above me.” Crawford said afterward. “I’ve got to give Him all the praise.”

The man also had his props for his vanquished foe.

“Canelo’s a great champion,” Crawford said. “I gotta take my hat off to him.”

“I feel great.” Canelo said once it was his turn on the mic. “I take risks.”

Make no mistake about it – a great fighter was bested by the fighter of his era this evening.

Huge credit goes to each man.