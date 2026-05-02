Errol Spence Jr. will end nearly three years of inactivity on Saturday, July 25, when he meets former WBO super welterweight champion Tim Tszyu in a 154-pound headliner staged in Australia, according to a release issued Saturday by Swanson Communications on behalf of the promoters.

The 12-round bout will air as a Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view on Prime Video in U.S. primetime, available for purchase regardless of Prime membership. The card will also be sold through traditional cable and satellite providers and through PPV.com. Undercard bouts have not yet been announced.

The event is co-promoted by No Limit Boxing and The Rose Brothers, Man Down Promotions and TGB Promotions.

Spence Returns at 154

Spence (28-1, 22 KOs), 36, has not fought since dropping a ninth-round stoppage to Terence Crawford in their July 2023 undisputed welterweight title bout. The Desoto, Texas native held the WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight titles at various points during his run at 147, with prior wins over Kell Brook, Mikey Garcia, Shawn Porter, Danny Garcia and Yordenis Ugas. The July 25 card will mark his super welterweight debut.

“Three years away from the sport changed my perspective completely. I’ve grown mentally and physically sharper, and I’m more disciplined and locked in with a deeper level of appreciation,” Spence said in the release. “I chose to come back in his hometown for a reason. No tune-ups. No easy road. I’m stepping straight into his backyard into the fire because that’s where I do my best work.”

Tszyu Coming Off Wollongong Win

Tszyu (27-3, 18 KOs), 31, enters off back-to-back wins, most recently a unanimous decision over Denis Nurja in April at WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, scored 100-88 across the board. The Sydney native previously stopped Anthony Velazquez last December, five months after his second loss to current WBC super welterweight champion Sebastian Fundora. Tszyu has not lost a professional bout in Australia.

“They call him ‘The Truth,’ the ‘Big Fish.’ I’ve always said I’m hunting the biggest fights and biggest names and now I’ve got one right in front of me,” Tszyu said in the release. “I respect what Errol Spence Jr. has done in this sport, but that was then. While he’s been staying away, I’ve been in the fire. I’ve taken my hits, I’ve learned the hard way, and I know I’ve come back better.”

The Nurja result cleared the final contractual hurdle to the Spence matchup, with Tszyu issuing a direct callout immediately after the fight.

Promoter Comments

“On July 25 he has the opportunity to prove that he’s still one of the best fighters in the sport by going on the road to take down the hometown favorite and always dangerous Tim Tszyu,” TGB Promotions president Tom Brown said in the release.

“You’ve got Errol Spence Jr., one of the biggest names of this era, stepping into Tim Tszyu’s backyard, where he remains undefeated,” No Limit Boxing CEO George Rose said. “It’s elite versus elite, a genuine crossroads fight where the winner does not just win, they once again become the main man in a stacked division.”

A specific Australian venue and start time were not included in Saturday’s announcement.