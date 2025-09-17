How Terence Crawford Did It

By: Sean Crose

Heading into fight week it was said that if Terence Crawford could somehow beat Canelo Alvarez then the Nebraskan would become known as one of the best fighters in history. Now that more than half a week has passed since Crawford’s historic victory over Canelo last weekend in Las Vegas, the drum to declare Crawford a modern legend has been banging all the harder. And why wouldn’t it be? Crawford after all came up numerous weight divisions to face Canelo and then outboxed the red-haired great for pretty much 12 full rounds. While Canelo certainly had his moments, they just weren’t as impressive as Crawford’s moments in the fight.

How though did Crawford end up pulling off such an impressive feat?

The answer is by knowing two things. The first thing Crawford knew was that he had to keep his distance from Canelo for a good amount of time. Canelo was a lauded power puncher after all, a man whose shots could really count for something. That was something Caleb Plant, or Billy Joe Saunders could have gladly attested to. And let’s not get started on James Kirkland. Realizing Canelo was the naturally bigger man – although not that much bigger- Crawford made it a point to keep his distance and to make Canelo get frustrated and regularly reset.

Crawford also knew to be judicious when he attacked. It took a while for Crawford to really start giving Canelo the business on the inside. When he did though he emerged victorious as he was faster and more accurate than his foe. He simply wouldn’t let Canelo get the better of those phone booth moments. It was obvious that Crawford had to land impressively – at least a bit – on Canelo if he ever wanted to win a decision. Crawford however, by being disciplined in his attacks, was able to look like he was taking to Canelo to school. And of course Crawford knew when to slip away. Sticking and moving worked extraordinarily well for the fighter called Bud this past weekend.

The simple truth is great boxing requires a great game plan more often than not. Indeed, it’s been argued that Canelo didn’t have enough of a game plan walking into Saturday’s fight. Oh, he knew what worked for him with most opponents, but he didn’t know what would work for him against the likes of Crawford. In other words, there doesn’t seem to have been any Plan B in effect. Perhaps it was hubris on Canelo’s part, or perhaps he was too set in his ways. Either way, his traditional style didn’t work against someone at Crawford’s level. Then again, whose style could work against Crawford at this point? The guy hasn’t lost a single fight.