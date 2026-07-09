Zuffa Boxing officially announced the signing of Shakur Stevenson on Thursday, confirming a multi-fight deal with the four-division world champion through ESPN. The announcement landed roughly an hour after DAZN and Premier Boxing Champions announced their own landmark deal, and the timing did not look like a coincidence.

Stevenson (25-0, 11 KOs) becomes the highest-profile and most decorated fighter on the Zuffa roster, joining Conor Benn, Jai Opetaia, Richardson Hitchins and Edgar Berlanga. The 29-year-old Newark native has won world titles at featherweight, junior lightweight, lightweight and junior welterweight, and enters the promotion off a one-sided decision over Teofimo Lopez in January that earned him the WBO 140-pound title. He currently sits at No. 5 on ESPN’s pound-for-pound list, and the CompuBox numbers back the reputation: Stevenson leads all championship-level boxers in plus/minus, overall connect percentage and jab accuracy, while opponents land power punches on him at just over 20 percent.

Dana White called it a massive signing in a statement, while Stevenson said he intends to chase the biggest fights in the sport and the No. 1 pound-for-pound spot. His promotional debut will be announced in the coming weeks, with Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia among the names he has been linked to.

The signing itself was not a surprise. Eddie Hearn let the news out more than a month ago, and Chris Mannix first reported the deal was being finalized in early May. What Thursday delivered was the official stamp, and Zuffa chose to apply it on the exact afternoon the traditional side of the sport completed its consolidation on DAZN. PBC announced it was joining the platform where every other major promoter now lives; Zuffa answered within the hour by confirming it owns the best 29-year-old in boxing. The platforms are collecting promoters. The machine is collecting fighters.

Two open questions follow Stevenson into the new deal. Zuffa Boxing does not operate a 140-pound division, so his weight class is unsettled, and given the promotion’s frigid relationship with the sanctioning bodies, he is expected to vacate the WBO title he just won. He would be the second champion to hand back a major belt on the way into the Zuffa ecosystem, following Opetaia’s stripped IBF cruiserweight title in March. Whether Zuffa will work with outside promoters to find Stevenson credible opponents, or whether the sport’s best technician now waits for the roster around him to catch up, is the question that will define the value of this signing.