william scull: about to step into the spotlight

By: Sean Crose

William Scull is not nearly as famous as Jake Paul. Nor is he as famous as Terence Crawford. Or David Benavidez. Or Dmitry Bivol for that matter. In fact, Scull arguably isn’t famous at all, not even among fight fans. It doesn’t matter. None of the names mentioned above are going to be facing the one and only Canelo Alvarez this spring. Scull is. Now that Canelo has signed a multi fight deal with Turki Alalshikh, Scull is set to facing the biggest name in boxing May 3d in Saudi Arabia. Indeed, it’s the chance of a lifetime.

“The legend Saul Alvarez Canelo,” Alalshikh posted to social media, “will fight William Scull in undisputed fight in Riyadh on third of May…if he win the fight in September will be undisputed again.” The fight everyone wants to see, frankly, is Canelo versus Crawford. That battle may indeed go down, but first comes Canelo-Scull. It might seem like a mere tuneup for Canelo, but the 32 year old Scull is currently the IBF super middleweight titlist. With Canelo holding the WBA, WBC, and WBO super middleweight titles, the winner of the May 3d throwdown will walk out of the ring undisputed.

What’s more, Scull is undefeated, holding a record of twenty three wins against zero loses. He may be little known, but there’s no arguing that the German by way of Cuba fighter has grinded his way to the top. Can he reach the zenith, though? That will be no easy task. Scull is undefeated but he only has a handful of knockouts. That means he won’t possess great power when slips between the ropes to face the very powerful Canelo. Furthermore, Canelo knows what it’s like to fight under the brightest of bright lights. Can Scull actually rise to the occasion? If he does, he will instantly find himself the toast of the boxing world.