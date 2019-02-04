Whyte Eyeing Breazeale After Joshua Talks Fail

By: Michael Kane

With a fight against Anthony Joshua seemingly now not going ahead, Dillian Whyte hopes to fight Dominic Breazeale.

April 20th at the O2 Arena in London has been booked by Matchroom Promotions and it is likely we will see Whyte take centre stage at the venue where he has headlined the last three events.



Whyte had been in the running to face Joshua at Wembley Satdium on April 13th. That event now looks likely to be cancelled with Joshua heading Stateside to make his U.S debut against Jarrell Miller in June at Madison Square Garden in New York.

“The Joshua fight is dead. It is not happening at the minute, so we move on,” Whyte told Sky Sports.

“The good thing is I am in a position where I have got options. We wanted the fight, I think they wanted the fight as well but sometimes negotiations break down.

“I believe I have a certain value, bring a certain value to the fight. I need belief that this is what he wants to give me.”

“Negotiations in business are very difficult. The fans don’t really see the ins and outs of that. We move on.” he continued.

When asked who he is likely to face, Whyte answered, “I will fight April 20 here (the O2) hopefully against Dominic Breazeale, Alexander Povetkin, Luis Ortiz or one of those guys. Let’s see what Eddie can deliver in the next couple of days.”

If Whyte had to pick one, which one would it be?

“I would fight Dominic Breazeale because he is a big guy, only lost once and he is WBC mandatory challenger.”

“Even though I am number one for almost two years, he is number three and the mandatory, I don’t understand! We want to get to the bottom of that situation once and for all!”