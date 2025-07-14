Why Mario Barrios Has At Whole Lot At Stake Against Manny Pacquiao

By: Sean Crose

A decade or so ago no one would question whether or not Manny Pacquiao would be able to defeat Mario Barrios in a fight. Pacquiao, after all, was miles above the gutsy Barrios when it came to skill sets. Time takes its toll, however, and Pacquiao finds himself in the underdog role on the eve of his pay per view throwdown with Barrios this weekend. Pacquiao is now a whopping 46 years old, a full half decade plus older than Barrios, who holds the WBC welterweight belt. What’s more, Pacquiao’s last fight ended in defeat for the Filipino icon…and that was close to four years ago.

No one can predict what’s going to happen before a professional fight, of course, but people expecting Pacquiao to be the same man who mowed down Oscar De La Hoya and Ricky Hatton back in what now seems like ages ago, are likely to be disappointed. Barrios is a skilled pro whose only loses have come at the gloved hands of Keith Thurman and Gervonta Davis, not exactly slouches. Without a doubt, a victory over Pacquiao – even an aged Pacquiao – this weekend will be be the high point of Barrios’ career. If that isn’t a motivating factory for the world titlist, it’s hard to imagine what is.

With that being said, it appears some selective matchmaking may have been at work here. Barrios’ fellow welterweight titlists Jaron “Boots” Ennis, and Brian Norman might have come across as far too dangerous for a legend emerging from a year’s long retirement. Still, it’s telling that Pacquiao is willing to jump right into a title fight upon his return to the ring. No doubt current welterweight contenders are less than happy with this development, but Pacquiao brings in eyeballs and dollars, even as he closes in on fifty years of age. Any offer to fight Pacquiao is, to paraphrase the Corleones, an offer that can’t be refused.

With that in mind, Barrios has a whole lot riding on this weekend. Win or lose, he’s surely making a lot of money this Saturday night. Still, his relative youth, and considerable height advantage (as well as age and rustiness on the part of Pacquiao) will likely make a Barrios victory less than surprising for fans of the sport. If Pacquiao can pull off the upset, however, the damage to Barrio’s reputation may indeed be profound. Unless he leaves the ring with a decisive victory to go with what is most likely a considerable paycheck, it will be a tough weekend for the fighter known as El Azteca.