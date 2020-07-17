Vergil Ortiz Returns on July 24th Against Samuel Vargas

By: Hans Themistode

For the first time in months, streaming service DAZN, will give its waning audience a live boxing event.

Taking center stage one week ago today on Friday July 24th, will be welterweight knockout artist Vergil Ortiz (15-0, 15 KOs). Joining him in the ring will be fringe contender Samuel Vargas (31-5-2, 14 KOs). The two are set to meet in a closed door venue in California.

For Ortiz, the mission has always been the same. Make the life of the judges as easy as possible. With 15 knockout wins in 15 career appearances, he has effectively done just that. But with each jaw breaking right hand that he lands, he hasn’t made much headway in the talent rich welterweight division.

With unified champion Errol Spence Jr, WBO belt holder Terence Crawford and WBA titlist Manny Pacquiao leading the way, Ortiz has found himself on the outside looking in. His dream of becoming a world champion in his own right will begin against a contender who has fallen just short.

Samuel Vargas has yet to fight for a world title during his ten year career. He has, however, found himself in the ring with belt holders. In 2016 and 2017, Vargas was left kissing the canvas courtesy of Danny Garcia and Errol Spence Jr. He did manage to bounce back from those losses to win four straight, only to lose at the hands of another pair of former champions in Amir Khan and Luis Collazo.

With a number of shortcomings in his career, the confidence of Vargas is still trending upwards. That statement is mostly due to his most recent win against Silverio Ortiz in June of 2019.

Although his contest against Ortiz will not have any championship implications, he will have a chance to make a statement.

Also featured on the card will be two undefeated prospects in Seniesa Estrada (18-0, 7 KOs) and Hector Tanajara Jr. (19-0, 5 KOs).

The action kicks off on DAZN at 8 PM on July 24th.