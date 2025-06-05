Vasyl Lomachenko Retires

By: Sean Crose

At one point he was said to be perhaps the greatest ever – better even than Sugar Ray Robinson. While that bold assertion ultimately didn’t hold up there’s no doubt that Vasyl Lomachenko, who has announced his retirement, left his mark on the sport of boxing. “First and foremost,” he stated in an Instagram video, “I want to thank our Lord, Jesus Christ, for everything he has done for me, for guiding a prideful young man down a path that routinely showed me that fame, legacy and recognition are not the true purpose of life.”

Indeed, the often cocky Lomachenko appeared both mature and humble in the video. “I am grateful for every victory and every defeat, both in the ring and in life,” he said. “I am thankful that, as my career comes to an end, I have gained clarity about the direction a person must take in order to achieve true victory – not just in the ring but in overcoming their old self. Only then can one receive their true reward.”

The fighter known as “Loma” then went on to praise his parents. ““I thank God for my wonderful, honest and kind parents – for their care, their love and their warmth I felt throughout my life. My father not only taught me the art of boxing but also how to be a role model for my own children, the same way he has always been for me…I have made many mistakes in life and in the gym, but he was always by my side correcting me when needed, praising me.”

After addressing and thanking those closest to him, Lomachenko turned his attention to the fans. “Of course, I would also be remiss not to thank you, my dear boxing fans around the world,” he said. “You have always supported me with passion and lived through unforgettable fights alongside me for over a decade. I hope you continue to love and respect this sport, because the men who step in the ring risk their health for the sake of their families. Peace to all, may the Lord bless his people.”

Lomachenko’s story is an interesting one. After emerging as an all time great from the amateurs, he fought for a world title in just his second pro fight, losing to the game and gritty Orlando Solido in 2014. After that, however, the man went on a run that was almost frightening. Indeed, Lomachenko had a whopping four opponents in a row quit on their stools in between rounds, so impressive was his lightning fast and angular based skill set.

He suffered his second defeat after a close bout with Teofimo Lopez for world lightweight title supremacy in the fall of 2020, then went on to win three in a row before dropping a controversial close decision to Devin Haney in 2023. Lomachenko’s last bout was an eleventh round stoppage of George Kambosos last year.

Without doubt the 37 year old Lomachenko had some kind of professional career for himself. His retirement is well earned.

Image: Top Rank