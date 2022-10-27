Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Vasyl Lomachenko – Out To Prove He’s Still Got It

Posted on 10/27/2022

By: Sean Crose

How quickly we forget. There was a time not all that long ago when boxing fandom was perpetually informed that Vasyl Lomachenko was perhaps the greatest fighter ever. That’s ever. And, to be sure, the Ukrainian was absolutely, positively one hell of a boxer. Just ask Guillermo Rigondioux, or Nicolas Walters, or Jason Sosa or Miguel Marriaga, all four of whom quit on the stool while facing the man called “Hi Tech” due to his advanced training methods and ability to turn opponents like a faucet. Times, however, have changed, and so has Lomachenko’s reputation.

He’s older now, of course. And although 34 is no longer old in the boxing business, it’s not young, either. Lomachenko also lost his last major fight, a close battle with the then surging Teofimo Lopez. It was a bout Lomachenko could conceivably have avoided or put off indefinitely. He agreed to fight the bigger, younger Lopez, however, and was defeated in close but decisive fashion. Now, two years and two fights later, Lomachenko is preparing for his first match in almost a year when he takes on the undefeated Jamaine Ortiz this Saturday night at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden.

Should Lomachenko win as he’s expected to this weekend, there is a very good chance he’ll soon be battling undisputed lightweight champion Devan Haney. Both fighters are ambitious, after all, and both fighters perform under the same Top Rank promotional battle. With that being said, Lomachenko may well walk into a match with Haney as the underdog. Haney is bigger, younger, and extremely skilled. On top of that, lightweight has never been Lomachenko’s best division. Junior lightweight appears to have been more suited to the man’s size. Of course Lomachenko won’t have to worry about Haney should he be upset by Ortiz on Saturday night.

Although not particularly well known, the 16-0-1 Ortiz defeated the popular former titlist Jamel Herring last spring in what proved the be the final fight of Herring’s career. The 26 year old Ortiz is also considerably younger than the 16-2 Lomachenko. On top of that, Ortiz is an inch taller than his high profile foe, and has a notably longer reach. Still, this is Lomachenko we’re talking about here. He may have been overrated, but there’s no doubt the man is an all time great. Is he still at or close to his prime, though? That’s something the world may find out this weekend in New York.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Everyone Is Down On Boxing
October 23rd
David Benavidez: "If Anybody’s Going To Get A Shot At The WBC Title, It’s Me"
October 18th
Bob Arum On Spence-Crawford Fallout: "It Became Difficult For Al Haymon To Make That Fight"
October 25th
Wilfred Benitez, Gerald McClellen, Prichard Colon - John Scully Focuses On Fighters In Need
October 19th
Adrien Broner Leaves PBC For BLK Prime
October 25th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend