Tyson Fury Reportedly Interested In Third Fight With Oleksandr Usyk

By: Sean Crose

In truth, there probably aren’t many out there who don’t think that former heavyweight titlist Tyson Fury isn’t going to make a ring return. Sure, the man says he’s done with boxing or at least he has until recently. How many times have we heard that before though? Boxers are notorious for making comebacks, and Fury is probably one of the most notorious of their rank. With that in mind, word is out that Fury has a familiar target in mind.

“The fight he really wants is another go with Mr. Usyk,” Fury manager Frank Warren said via Sky Sports, “he really wants that. And they were great fights, really close fights, to watch. I’d watch that again. That’s the fight he wants..that’s the one he talks about all the time.” The truth is that Fury has fought and lost to Usyk on two occasions. While the fights were close, few feel as Fury does that he got jobbed. Although no one ever knows in boxing, especially when it comes to Fury, it’s doubtful many see him having a chance of winning a third fight with the Ukrainian titleist.

The reality is that Fury has a mega fight lined up with Anthony Joshua, should both men choose to engage. That even now is an enormous event. Both men are towering, can take out walls with their fists, are more skilled than given credit for and…. perhaps most importantly, hail from the British Islands. Fury however, seems at least for the moment to be somewhat disinterested. Of course this is Fury we’re talking about, and one never knows one minute to the next

Still, while the man can be random and perhaps even infuriating to some, there’s little doubt that he is an exciting presence on the fight scene. On top of that, he’s also an excellent fighter. If not for Usyk, the man would have probably reigned supreme at heavyweight for some time.

Usyk made it a point to beat both Fury and Joshua twice a piece. It’s hard to see either Englishman getting the best of Usyk now. Should they square off against each other however…

Fury and Joshua are always going to draw in eyeballs and curiosity. They’re interesting guys and that’s all there is to it. Also excellent fighters. Aside from Usyk, they’ve proven very difficult to defeat. Usyk is the man on top, however, not Fury or Joshua, something that obviously irks Fury, especially since he feels he was robbed by the judges in both Usyk fights. Whether Usyk has any interest in fighting Fury for a third time, however, is anyone’s guess.