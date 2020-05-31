Tyson Fury on Anthony Joshua Showdown: “First Time I Connect, His Legs Will Do a Dance”

By: Hans Themistode

Tyson Fury isn’t just a boxer, apparently he is also a fortune teller.

In 2015, Fury told every and anyone who would listen that he was going to make it look easy against long standing Heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko. Those who laughed though, were left shell shocked when Fury did exactly what he said he would do. Three years later, he told the world that he would box circles around Deontay Wilder. Outside of two knockdowns on the night, Fury did exactly what he said he would do once again. Fast forward two years to February of 2020, and Fury made his boldest prediction yet.

A win wasn’t good enough in his rematch with Wilder. No, he wanted his hand raised before the final bell. If you’ve been paying attention to the theme thus far, then you’ll know that he was right once again. Stopping Wilder in the seventh round. Now, with a perfect record not only in the ring, but also in his predictions, Fury is making another prognostication.

“I’ll knock him out around two to three rounds,” said Fury when asked how a fight with unified Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua would play out. “First time I connect, his legs will do a dance. I’ll just jump on him like that fat kid [Andy Ruiz]. I’ll tell you what shot it’s gonna be, should I? ‘Left hook to the temple, you’re gonna see him do a Bambi dance all over the ring.”

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury would be a dream matchup for most boxing fans. However, COVID-19 isn’t the only reason why that contest won’t be happening anytime soon. Fury is currently wrapped up in a third and seemingly final fight with Wilder. Joshua on the other hand, has to get past IBF mandatory challenger in Kubrat Pulev.

But even if Joshua runs through Pulev and Fury gets rid of Wilder and health experts knockout COVID-19, Fury believes there could be another obstacle.

“Eddie Hearn talks a lot of hot air as usual. Have the guts to step up to the plate and get flattened, son. Give the fans what they want and stop running away from the biggest fight since Lennox [Lewis] fought Frank Bruno.”