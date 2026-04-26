By Boxing Insider Staff

On May 2, undisputed super bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue meets fellow undefeated Japanese star Junto Nakatani inside a sold-out Tokyo Dome. Two of the most feared finishers in the sport, both 32-0, both born in Japan, both walking to the same ring in front of 55,000 of their countrymen. Ohashi Promotions confirmed every seat has been sold and pay-per-view buys are climbing fast. The card has been billed in Japan as “The Day.” The co-feature sees Naoya’s younger brother Takuma Inoue defending his WBC bantamweight title against 37-year-old four-division champion Kazuto Ioka, who is chasing a record fifth divisional world title.

It is the kind of night the Tokyo Dome used to host without boxing on the marquee. Now boxing has the marquee, and the rest of the fight world is paying attention.

The Tokyo Dome Before It Belonged to Boxing

For most of the early 2000s, the Tokyo Dome was the stage for other disciplines. Pride Fighting Championships staged some of the biggest MMA events in history under that roof, including Pride Shockwave on August 28, 2002, the joint card co-promoted with K-1 that drew a reported 71,000 fans for Antonio Inoki’s retirement and a heavyweight bout between Mirko Cro Cop and Kazushi Sakuraba. Pride returned to the Dome for Final Conflict 2003, the Critical Countdown and Total Elimination tournaments, and Shockwave 2005, building the careers of Fedor Emelianenko, Wanderlei Silva, and a generation of MMA legends in front of Japanese audiences that no Western promotion could replicate.

K-1 ran its own Tokyo Dome shows for kickboxing, with Ernesto Hoost, Peter Aerts, Remy Bonjasky, and the Grand Prix finals turning the venue into the most important room in striking. New Year’s Eve cards built around MMA and kickboxing were prime-time events watched by tens of millions on Fuji TV and TBS. Boxing held its own cards in Japan during those years, but the Dome itself was identified with the other sports.

Pride collapsed in 2007 amid yakuza allegations and the loss of its Fuji TV deal. K-1 went through its own decline and a series of ownership changes. Rizin emerged from the MMA ashes and continues to draw, but the stadium-shaking dominance the previous generation of MMA and kickboxing promotions enjoyed has not returned.

What rose into that space was boxing. And it rose bigger than anyone expected.

How the Shift Happened

Japanese boxing never disappeared. Hall of Famers Yoko Gushiken and Fighting Harada had long since established the country’s pedigree at the lighter weights, and fighters like Joichiro Tatsuyoshi, Hozumi Hasegawa, and Toshiaki Nishioka kept the lights on through the lean years, building a quiet base of hardcore fans even as the cameras pointed at Pride and K-1. But the post-Pride landscape created room. Television slots opened. The Japanese fight audience that had been raised on Inoki, Sakuraba, and the Gracie crossover wars was looking for somewhere new to go.

Inoue arrived at the right moment with the right tools. His 2014 light flyweight title win at age 21 announced something different: a fighter with the speed of a flyweight, the power of a junior welterweight, and a finishing instinct that belonged in any era. Eleven years later he is 32-0 with 27 knockouts across four weight classes, two undisputed championships, and a body of work that has Ring Magazine ranking him No. 2 pound-for-pound in the world. Trainer and father Shingo Inoue told the WBC that the champion completed close to 80 rounds of sparring during camp for the Nakatani fight.

Nakatani’s parallel climb across light flyweight, flyweight, and bantamweight gave Japan a second pound-for-pound entry; Ring has him at No. 6. Promoters who had been working club-level cards for two decades suddenly had product worth putting in the Dome. The May 2 card is the clearest evidence of how far that shift has gone. The main event and co-feature are both pay-per-view caliber. Every one of the 55,000 tickets sold without a U.S. fighter on the bill, without a Western television buy driving the build, and without the kind of sustained American promotional push that Top Rank or Matchroom typically apply to their pay-per-view events. Tokyo did this on its own.

The Promotional Backbone

Ohashi Promotions, founded by former WBC and WBA minimumweight champion Hideyuki Ohashi, has been the central operator. Teiken Promotions, run by Hall of Famer Akihiko Honda, co-promotes the May 2 card. Both companies built their infrastructure during the years when boxing was the smaller draw on Japanese cards. Both have spent the last decade scaling up.

The audience has scaled right along with them. Japanese boxing fans, like the audiences who once filled the Dome for Pride and K-1, treat the sport as serious athletic theater rather than tourist entertainment. They know the work. They show up early. They sit quietly through the action and erupt only when something earns it. The crowd at Inoue’s 2022 Paul Butler stoppage was famously silent during the action and roared only at the finish. It is one of the few fan cultures in the world where you can hear a body shot land from the cheap seats.

Mikio Sakai, a middleweight ranked No. 5 in Japan, told the Associated Press that the appeal is partly cultural. He called it “the samurai spirit,” the internal confidence the sport builds. His own introduction to boxing came when his father showed him the Rocky movies. Both Inoue and Nakatani started out studying karate as children before moving to boxing, a pipeline that has fed Japanese gyms for decades.

The Depth Underneath

The story is bigger than two fighters. The bantamweight and super bantamweight divisions are now stocked with Japanese names: Seiya Tsutsumi, Yoshiki Takei, Ryosuke Nishida. Riku Masuda stopped four-division champion Nonito Donaire earlier this year. Daiya Kira debuted as a professional in 2024 and is already 3-0 with two stoppages. Tenshin Nasukawa, the former kickboxing star, is now boxing professionally and recently lost to Takuma Inoue. Japanese fans have started calling this the golden age of the country’s boxing, and there is a reasonable argument that the depth runs deeper now than it ever has.

What May 2 Marks

The Inoue-Nakatani card streams in the United States on DAZN. Matchroom CEO Eddie Hearn told reporters last weekend that preliminary talks are underway for a fight between Inoue and unified super flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez, Ring’s No. 4 pound-for-pound, in the next two or three bouts. That is the conversation now: not whether Japan can produce world-class boxers, but which Japanese boxer is going to set the next pound-for-pound standard, and where the next superfight is being booked.

That conversation has the Tokyo Dome at its center. The room boxing once shared with Pride and K-1 belongs to the sport again. And the sport is not giving it back.