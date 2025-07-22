Tyson Fury Defends Daniel Dubois: “What Do You Want Him To Do, Die In The Ring?”

By: Sean Crose

While Oleksandr Usyk is being rightfully praised to the moon for his brilliant performance against Daniel Dubois last weekend in London, Dubois has found himself on the receiving end of some pointed criticism. Indeed, some feel Dubois could have gotten up from the second knockdown he suffered at the gloved hands of Usyk. Don’t consider former Usyk opponent and heavyweight champion Tyson Fury to be among the critics. To the contrary, the towering Englishman has come forward to defend his countryman .

“Right guys quick one ,” he said on social media. “I keep getting asked about this Dubois situation and all this quitting stuff and whatever else. Here’s the facts. The facts are young Daniel did his best against one of the greatest champions that has ever been and he was not good enough. He came up short. He got put down twice. What do you want him to do, die in the ring? There’s no first place for betting battered to fuck and still losing. The lad did his best, he wasn’t going to win, he was better off getting out of there.”

Fury went on to add that “there is a lot of jealousy in boxing. Especially when individuals making a lot of money. A lot of jealous fighters. There are no cowards in boxing. So all the credit goes to Daniel. He worked his b—–s off since the age of eight. Now he’s sitting at home as a multi-millionaire.”

Fury then went on to address Dubois directly. “Daniel,” he said, “if you ever get to see this, chin up son. Everybody is proud of you. You’ve gone from a kid to a man to being the world heavyweight champion and boxing in front of 100,000 at Wembley. if you ever want to do any training, come to Morecambe any time you want kid. There is no jealousy here. There’s no putting people down here, they are dirty jealous wankers. I call them dream crushers.”

Needless to say, Fury is said to be fighting Usyk for a third time next April.