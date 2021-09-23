Tyron Woodley: ‘I Think I’m Getting This Tattoo Saturday”

By: Hans Themistode

After carefully thinking things over, Tyron Woodley has decided to honor his bizarre bet with Jake Paul.

Before the two tangoed on August 29th, at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, the pair openly agreed to an intriguing wager. The loser of their showdown would be forced to get the winner’s name tattooed on them with the preceding words “I love.”

With Woodley coming up short, losing a fairly close split decision, Paul was expecting the former UFC star to immediately get inked following their fight.

Sensing a bit of regret, Woodley stated that he would only go through with the bet if he was granted an immediate rematch. As several weeks have now gone by, Paul believes Woodley has been disingenuous about their arrangement and is now moving in another direction.

Apoplectic that he was handed a defeat in his pro boxing debut, Woodley is demanding that the two run things back. While he would love nothing more than to get Paul back in the ring, Woodley feels somewhat contrite for not getting the tattoo in the first place. In an effort to prove that he’s a man of his word, Woodley revealed that he’ll officially go through with their handshake agreement and get the tattoo in the next few days.

“I think the most sensible thing to do is run it back,” said Woodley during an interview with Ariel Helwani. “I think I’m getting this tattoo Saturday, by the way. Yeah, I just feel like I should do it because it’s a solid thing to do. Yeah, I’m going to do it Saturday.”

Woodley, 39, reportedly took home two million dollars after the fight. Also, the former MMA star garnered additional pay-per-view money as the event reportedly sold roughly 500,000 in total.

Woodley’s last-minute efforts to placate Paul’s wishes, however, could be too little too late. The newbie boxer is now angling towards a showdown against Tommy Fury. So far, Paul has gone as far as to offer Fury $1 million dollars, something Fury has openly turned down.