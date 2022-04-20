Tony Harrison: “To Me, The Charlo Fight Means Everything”

By: Hans Themistode

After falling flat on his face on the grandest of stages, Tony Harrison had officially broken through. The highly ranked 154-pound contender draped his shoulders in gold following his upset win over Jermell Charlo to claim the WBC junior middleweight title in 2018.

Since his career-defining triumph, however, Harrison has seen more valleys than peaks. One year following his victory over Charlo, Harrison was brutally stopped in their immediate rematch. From there, the Detroit native would spend roughly one and a half years on the sidelines before facing off against Bryant Perrella.

Despite being viewed as a considerable favorite, Harrison was forced to settle for a split decision draw. With his career at a crossroad, Harrison boxed circles around Sergio Garcia, winning a wide unanimous decision on April 9th, earlier this year.

As Harrison continues to enjoy his time back in the winner’s circle, he revealed that his lackluster showing against Perrella came due to a lack of motivation. At this point in his well-established career, Harrison admits that he’s only interested in facing fighters who will mean something to his legacy.

“I don’t want nothing that’s meaningless to me,” said Harrison on the Porter Way Podcast. “Bring me a fighter that’s gonna mean something.”

Having fought just a few short weeks ago, Harrison is currently enjoying the fruits of his labor. Once he’s done kicking his feet up and relaxing, Harrison is eyeing a showdown against one of division’s upper echelon.

In his opinion, 154 is stacked with talent from top to bottom. And, for what it’s worth, Harrison knows good and well that he could find himself in many fan-pleasing fights for years to come. But, regardless of that notion, Harrison is fixated on ending his rivalry with Charlo. Should Harrison find himself facing off against the fiery Houston native once more, there could be even more at stake.

On May 14th, in Los Angeles, California, Charlo is scheduled to take on Brain Castano. Presently, the winner of their upcoming bout would be crowned the division’s first undisputed champion since Winky Wright in 2001.

Regardless of whether it’s Charlo, or fellow highly ranked contender, Tim Tszyu, Harrison believes he needs to face someone that he views as a legitimate threat.

“To me, the Charlo fight means everything to me personally. That’s my personal favorite but you got guys like Tim Tszyu, that can mean something for legacy. Just bring me something that’s meaningful to me.”