Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT Buy Tickets

Tim Tszyu Beats Up And Decisions A Very Tough Brian Mendoza

Posted on 10/15/2023

By: Sean Crose

WBO junior middleweight titlist Tim Tszyu took on hard hitting contender Brian Mendoza Sunday in Australia. The scheduled twelve round affair was Tszyu’s first title defense and was the main event of a Showtime/PBC card. Suffice to say, America’s Mendoza was facing more than just Tszyu, as the defending titlist was fighting in his Australian homeland. The first round saw the 23-0 Tszyou hit the 22-2 Mendoza clean. Mendoza, on the other hand, fired his jab and went to the body.

Image

Tszyu appeared to be be relaxed and effective in the second. Not much was happening, but Tszyu looked as if he might still be studying his man. With that being said, Mendoza appeared to be doing the stronger work in the third. In a slow fight, he was managing to keep somewhat active. What’s more, Mendoza continued to work the body in the fourth, much as he had been in previous rounds.

In the fifth, Tszyu started to come alive, hitting hard and with frequency. Mendoza began the sixth employing effective aggression. He then went on to employ a strong defense in order to keep Tszyu from doing any damage of note. It looked early on in the seventh as if Mendoza’s hand speed was frustrating the defending champion. With that in mind, Tszyu was able to land and land hard as the round progressed. Mendoza looked to be in trouble, though he fought back gamely.

Still, it seemed like Mendoza’s gas tank might have been starting to empty in the eighth. By the ninth, Tszyu’s punches were regularly finding a home. The Aussie was now clearly in control of the fight. Tszyu continue to break down his man in the tenth. Indeed, Tszyu launched a final assault to finish Mendoza – but Mendoza didn’t go down. Credit had to go to the American. He was losing, not doubt about it, but he was going out on his sword. Mendoza was essentially a punching bag in the eleventh, though he never stopped fighting.

The twelfth and final round was a study in guts as Mendoza tried to win with all the remaining energy he had left. The night, however, belonged to the fresher, stronger, more skilled Tszyu. After the final bell, the defending champion was awarded a unanimous decision win from the judges.

*Image: Showtime

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre Walks Out Of British Courtroom A Free Man
October 9th
“This Is Definitely The Biggest Fight Of My Career” David Benavidez Prepares To Face Demetrius Andrade
October 12th
The Winner Of Fury-Usyk May Not Be Undisputed Heavyweight Champion For Long
October 6th
Janibek Alimkhanuly Stops Vincenzo Gualtieri In Six
October 15th
It’s Official: David Benavidez To Face Demetrius Andrade On November 25th
October 10th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend