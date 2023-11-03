Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT Buy Tickets

The Return Of Jermall Charlo

Posted on 11/03/2023

By: Sean Crose

Boxing is a hard sport. Be it physically, mentally, or even spiritually, boxing is not an endeavor for soft people. The harsh realities of boxing remain true for all fighters, even those who find themselves successful, well paid, and well liked. Matters become all the more difficult when situations outside the business of boxing weigh on those in the profession. WBC middleweight titlist Jermall Charlo is perhaps a prime example of what a toxic combination of boxing and personal issues can be. The man hasn’t fought since 2021. Although the WBC, for good or ill, has allowed Charlo to hold onto his belt, citing these personal issues, criticism has flowed their decision.

Opens profile photo

Now, however, Charlo is returning to the ring on this month’s David Benevidez-Demetrius Andrade card. Although he won’t be defending his title, and will only be engaged in a scheduled 10 round affair, it will be interesting to see the 32-0 fighter back in the ring. Charlo, for his part, appears confident. “It’s been a long road to this point,” he says, “but only the strong survive and I’m built different.” While the 33 year old declares he’s “looking forward to reminding everyone that there is a reason why Jermall Charlo is an undefeated world champion and one of the best fighters today pound-for-pound,” there’s no doubt his next opponent sees the fight as the opportunity of a lifetime.

The 28-2-1 Jose Benavidez Jr has fought and lost against big names such as Danny Garcia and pound for pound king Terence Crawford, so he knows what it’s like to fight under the bright lights. The 31 year old also no doubt knows that his scheduled fight against Charlo may be his last chance to get a win over a name and respected fighter. Still, Charlo seems to feel like the fight – and the moment – will be his to lose. “This is the next chapter of my life,” he says, “and it’s going to be my best, so I want all my fans to tune in on November 25, because I’m going to light up Las Vegas.”

Charlo’s twin brother, Jermell, recently lost a one sided battle against the one and only Canelo Alvarez in a pay per view event. Charlo was seen as the man to face Canelo, but his personal issues prevented that from happening – at least for the moment. Should the man come back strong, however, he may well find himself as an opponent for Canelo, or any number of big name fighters.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
“We’re Working On It.” Manny Pacquiao Says He And Floyd Mayweather May Have A December Exhibition Bout
November 2nd
Boxing’s Very Bad Night: Fury Gets Floored, Barely Squeaks Past Ngannou On The Judge’s Cards
October 28th
Francis Ngannou Replaces Jake Paul As World’s Most Popular Boxer
November 1st
Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk Undisputed Heavyweight Title Bout Reportedly Pushed Back To February
October 31st
“He Gave Me A Better Fight Than All The Boxers Did In The Past Ten Years.” Fury Weighs In On Ngannou.
October 30th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend