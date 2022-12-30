Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

The Mother Of Gervonta Davis’ Child Backtracks On Domestic Abuse Allegation: “Gervonta Did Not Harm Me Or Our Daughter”

Posted on 12/30/2022

By: Sean Crose

Vanessa Posso, the mother of Gervonta Davis’ daughter, claims that “emotions were running high” when she called 9-1-1 on Tuesday to claim Davis had attacked her. She went on to add that “Gervonta did not harm me or our daughter.” It was a perhaps surprising development in a story that has disturbed fight fans since the news broke Wednesday that Davis was arrested for allegedly striking the woman. “These past days have been hurtful, and extremely exhausting for all parties involved,” she wrote. “I pride myself on being extremely private; this situation was the last thing I wanted to be made public.”

While denying that she had been harmed physically by Davis, Posso, who The Sun describes as “an internet influencer and model,” added that she and Davis, who have one child together – their daughter – had been arguing before the 9-1-1 call occurred. “The state of our relationship has been in a fragile space,” she stated, “and Gervonta and I were both at fault for the argument.” Posso then went on to indicate she should not have notified authorities.

“While the emotions were running high,” she said, “I made an unnecessary call to law enforcement in an intense moment while I was frantic. Gervonta did not harm me or our daughter.” Posso ended her social media post by saying she and Davis were getting help for their issues. “Today we have sought the help necessary to move forward with our lives. I am confident that we will succeed within our co-parenting dynamic with the counseling provided to us.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Gervonta Davis Free On Bail, Addresses Public In Social Media Post
December 28th
Roy Jones On Anthony Joshua: "We Spoke And I Do Have A Plan For Him"
December 24th
Jermell Charlo Injured In Training. Tim Tszyu Fight Postponed.
December 24th
Gervonta Davis Arrested For Domestic Violence In Florida
December 28th
Gervonta Davis Says Ryan Garcia Could Be Using Performance Enhancing Drugs
December 22nd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend