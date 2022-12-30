The Mother Of Gervonta Davis’ Child Backtracks On Domestic Abuse Allegation: “Gervonta Did Not Harm Me Or Our Daughter”

By: Sean Crose

Vanessa Posso, the mother of Gervonta Davis’ daughter, claims that “emotions were running high” when she called 9-1-1 on Tuesday to claim Davis had attacked her. She went on to add that “Gervonta did not harm me or our daughter.” It was a perhaps surprising development in a story that has disturbed fight fans since the news broke Wednesday that Davis was arrested for allegedly striking the woman. “These past days have been hurtful, and extremely exhausting for all parties involved,” she wrote. “I pride myself on being extremely private; this situation was the last thing I wanted to be made public.”

While denying that she had been harmed physically by Davis, Posso, who The Sun describes as “an internet influencer and model,” added that she and Davis, who have one child together – their daughter – had been arguing before the 9-1-1 call occurred. “The state of our relationship has been in a fragile space,” she stated, “and Gervonta and I were both at fault for the argument.” Posso then went on to indicate she should not have notified authorities.

“While the emotions were running high,” she said, “I made an unnecessary call to law enforcement in an intense moment while I was frantic. Gervonta did not harm me or our daughter.” Posso ended her social media post by saying she and Davis were getting help for their issues. “Today we have sought the help necessary to move forward with our lives. I am confident that we will succeed within our co-parenting dynamic with the counseling provided to us.”