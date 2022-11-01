Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Terence Crawford: “I Believe In Myself…Errol Spence, He Can’t Say The Same”

Posted on 11/01/2022

By: Sean Crose

“I’m about to give it to y’all raw and uncut,” Terence Crawford said on an Instagram live feed Tuesday night to explain his side of the recent negotiation drama between himself and team Errol Spence. According to Crawford, he reached out to Spence last May, which effectively got negotiations going between himself and Spence’s advisor Al Haymon. “Al’s a good dude, man,” Crawford admitted. “Al’s a charming guy. He’s a cool dude. I kind of like talking to him, but at the same time Spence is Al’s guy and I’m not.” Crawford went on to say that he and Haymon were “going back and forth over the numbers,” then some potential investors stepped in.

Opens profile photo

“I have two companies that reached out to me,” Crawford said, “that wanted to get me and Spence 25 million dollars guaranteed.” According to Crawford, he reached out to Spence about the matter. After initially discussing the new development Crawford claimed Spence never bothered calling back, so he reached out to Haymon himself on the matter. “Al tells me straight up “I’m not letting nobody touch this fight,'” Crawford said, adding that, with little progress being made, he then offered a sit down of sorts in order to sort things out.

“I said ‘Al listen, why don’t you get Spence and you since you’re his representative and I get myself and my lawyer and we just make this fight…and Al told me straight up: ‘That ain’t ever happened in the history of ever.'” Crawford retorted on the live stream that he himself “never heard of a fighter taking zero guarantee in a fight…that is something that’s new to me but that was something I was willing to do.” All in all, Crawford was clear about how he saw negotiations for a fight with Spence. “I’m the only one that was taking all the risks,” he said. Crawford went on to add that a guarantee never was sent his way.

“I never was offered a guarantee, not once,” Crawford said. “That’s how much confidence and faith I have in myself – I took it all.” Crawford, if he is to be believed, was completely certain that he would beat Spence in the ring. “I took the risk,” he said. “I believe in my abilities and I believe in myself…Errol Spence, he can’t say the same.”

Crawford indicated Haymon was confident Spence would be fine with or without a fight for the undisputed welterweight championship of he world. “Al told me if I don’t take this fight he’s just going to go and Errol Spence is going to make eight figures without me,” Crawford said. “I’m not the type of guy to sit on my ass, to sit on my hands for no man.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Ryan Garcia On Facing Gervonta Davis: "This Fight Is What Boxing NEEDS Right Now!"
October 28th
Adrien Broner Leaves PBC For BLK Prime
October 25th
Bob Arum On Spence-Crawford Fallout: "It Became Difficult For Al Haymon To Make That Fight"
October 25th
Vasyl Lomachenko - Out To Prove He's Still Got It
October 27th
Jake Paul-Anderson Silva Fight In Jeopardy? Arizona Boxing Commission Looking Into Claims Silva Was Dropped Twice In Training
October 27th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend