Teofimo LOpez On possible gervonta Davis-Vasyl Lomachenko SHowdown: “I think Tank edges it”

By: Sean Crose

Teofimo Lopez has business to attend to Saturday night as he takes on Steve Claggett in a Miami based defense of his WBO junior welterweight title. Still, he’s been asked to weigh in on other matters, such as the possible major showdown between Gervonta Davis and Vasyl Lomachenko. “I believe that Tank will be nervous going into the fight,” Lopez said courtesy of Fight Hub. “Loma will show his skill sets. Tank will try to knock him down. Loma needs to go for the body. Tank will try to hurt him head hunting, throwing his favorite shot that he likes to throw, which is his left hand.”

Still, the hard hitting Brooklynite stated that Loma’s age and rugged career might well work against him. “It just feels like if it goes the distance Tank wins,” Lopez said. “I love Loma man, I mean he was a tough fighter when I faced him, I’ll say that. However, I just feel like he’s not as the same as he once were.”

Lopez was quick to point out, however, that Davis needs to be his best should he face Loma in the ring. “The punch count that Tank showed in Frank Martin – he was losing every round,” Lopez said. “He was just waiting for that one big shot. If he fights like that, Loma wins because Loma is not going to wait for that big shot….however, if they’re wanting that fight it’s because they believe Tank should beat him just because of the fact that Loma’s on his way out.”

The bottom line?

“I think Tank edges it,” said Lopez.

With that being said, the fighter called “The Takeover” was eager to talk about his own fight with the exciting Claggett Saturday night. “I’m looking forward to making a true statement,” he said. “I have everything that’s needed to win as a true champion.” And while it’s true the 20-1 fighter is expected to best the 38-7-2 Claggett, Lopez wasn’t simply going to blow off his opponent this weekend, describing Claggett as “my first orthodox fighter in a while.”

For Lopez, it’s all about staying busy. Being the best means a great deal to the 26 year old. Provided he gets past Claggett this weekend, as expected, the junior welterweight titlist aims to keep the calendar full. “Next one (fight) should be in September, God willing,” he said. “We just do what we have to do on Saturday night. Can’t count my chickens before they’re hatched.”