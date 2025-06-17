Teddy Atlas On Canelo-Crawford: “The Smaller Man May Have His Day.”

By: Sean Crose

Brokerage firm E.F. Hutton ran a wildly popular series of ads in the early 80s. In said ads, someone would mention E.F. Hutton’s name to a companion only to have everyone in sight stop what they were doing to hear what the firm had to say. “When E.F. Hutton talks,” a narrator would claim, “people listen.” The same can be said in regard to fight fans and esteemed trainer/podcaster Teddy Atlas. When Teddy talks, people want to hear what he has to say.

“You can look at it two ways,” Atlas said in a recent interview with Fight Hype, “you can look at the obvious advantage of the bigger man who’s very experienced. Who’s been the champion a long time.” Atlas was referring to this September’s high profile super fight between Canelo Alvarez and Tim Crawford. While some feel the match is the larger Canelo’s to lose, Atlas made it clear he wasn’t so sure.

“I look at the smaller man and say he’s faster,” Atlas stated. “He’s craftier. He’s experienced too. He’s been a champion too… he can be too fast, too slick.” And those who feel Canelo’s thunderous power will tell the tale?

“It’s not going to come down to power,” Atlas said. “If the smaller man’s going to win this fight he’s going to negate the power of the bigger man and he’s going to find a way to make his skill sets the most important in this fight.” Needless to say, Atlas is eager to see the bout go down in a few months. “I look forward to it,” he said.”You can make an argument for both guys.” Again, however, the famed trainer wouldn’t be surprised if Crawford pulled off the upset.

“The smaller man may have his day with a bigger man,” said Atlas.