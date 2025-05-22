Taylor-Serrano 3 To Feature All Female Undercard

By: Sean Crose

After two classic battles, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will do battle once again this July 11th at Madison Square Garden. This bout isn’t just a big deal because it features two of the best women’s boxers on earth. It’s also going to be broadcast live on Netflix, which is nothing but good news for the fight fans as well as for the sport, which needs big fights that don’t cost viewers a fortune to watch live. Now word comes around that the entire card will officially consist of women’s fights. If it isn’t a first, it’s the first time such a card has been presented on as big a stage as this.

“The card features an unprecedented level of global talent, including three of the top four and five of the top ten,” promoter Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian stated, via ESPN. “That’s like having Canelo, Gervonta, Crawford, Inoue and Usyk on the same card – well we have it for the women and it’s going to be incredible. With five world title fights — three unified and two undisputed — Friday, July 11 will not only be a defining night for MVP as the leader in women’s boxing, but a pivotal moment for the sport as a whole.”

Give the brash Paul this – he knows how to put on an event. And July 11th will be no exception. Expect Madison Square Garden to be sold out just due to the fact that Taylor and Serrano are magnificent arch rivals (their previous fights were so good they are simply considered great by any standard, male or female). The loaded undercard certainly isn’t going to dampen the event’s appeal, though. In fact, there will be well known fighters throwing down in the leadup to the main event.

Alycia Baumgardner, for instance, will be taking on the undefeated Jennifer Miranda. Likewise, Savannah Marshall will be facing Shadasia Green. Like Taylor-Serrano, the Baumgardner and Marshall bouts will feature undisputed word titlists. There’s no denying this will be a huge night of boxing. And if any of the fights are as exciting as the first two Taylor-Serrano matches were, it will be a memorable night of boxing, as well. This is unquestionably a golden age for women’s boxing. One can only hope the next breed of women fighters live up to the standard’s set by Taylor, Serrano and others. We should enjoy what we have while we have it.