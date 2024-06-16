Tank Davis Rolls through Frank Martin with explosive knockout

By: Sean Crose

Tank Davis proved once again on Saturday that he’s one of the most explosive and exciting individuals in the fight game. Facing the talented Frank Martin, Davis remained poised through some challenging rounds to flatten his man in the eighth in knockout reel fashion. It was, without doubt, a classic Tank Davis moment.

The opening round saw each man have his moments. It wasn’t particularly explosive, but it was hard to decide on who got the best of who during the chapter. Davis did what Davis was known to do in the second, which was pressure his opponent. Martin, however, wasn’t being steamrolled. Sure enough, he was looking rather good. It was early, though, and Davis was a famously slow starter. Martin’s greater output told the story of the third. Davis began to land effectively in the fourth.

Still, Martin had a good fifth for himself, not allowing David to do the damage Davis wanted to. Nonetheless, Davis was able to put his man on the ropes in the sixth, which was not good news for Martin. By the seventh, Davis was banging away at Martin. An explosive left from Davis in the eighth put Martin down and out. It wasn’t easy, but Davis was able to best a challenging opponent through his confidence and thunderous power.