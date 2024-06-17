Gervonta Davis – On THe Cusp Of True Greatness

By: Sean Crose

He was 23 years old at the time, with a record of 25 wins and no losses. He was a former Olympian, talented, good looking, and in possession of that rare trait known as the “it factor.” Yet “Sugar” Ray Leonard had yet to truly prove himself in the professional rankings. In order to do that, Leonard would have to defeat the 38-0-1 Wilfred Benitez, who less than four years earlier had become the youngest world titlist in history by defeating Antonio Cervantes at just seventeen years of age.

Suffice to say, Leonard-Benítez was quite the battle. These were two genuine tacticians matching wits in the ring – until Leonard showed the world the fight ending power punching he had in his arsenal by stopping Benavidez in the final seconds of the fifteenth and final round. Having subsequently lifted the WBC welterweight title off Benítez’ shoulders, Leonard went on to have one of the most decorated careers in the entire history of the sport of boxing. Last Saturday night in Las Vegas, over forty years after Leonard had entered the realm of greatness, Gervonta “Tank” Davis did close to the same thing when he knocked out Frank Martin in brutal fashion in the 8th round of their WBA lightweight title bout.

Yet, impressive as he was, Davis hadn’t entered the realm Leonard had decades earlier when he had bested the spectacular Benavidez. Why? Because Martin, good as he is, simply isn’t on the level Benavidez was. Indeed, none of Davis’ opponents have been. And until he’s able to best someone who is generally regarded as his equal in the ring, Davis will remain on just this side of greatness. One suspects, however, like Davis is about to make his move into the stratosphere – provided he beats one of the top names in his general weight realm

At the moment, Vasyl Lomachenko appears to be the man Davis will battle to earn the rank of legitimate great. Lomachenko may be a bit over the hill, but the man has already earned himself at spot in the International Boxing Hall of Fame once he retires. What’s more, the aging wolf still has some serious bite. In other words, a fight with Lomachenko if no guaranteed win for Davis. Nor is a battle with the extraordinarily skilled Shakur Stevenson. A potential match between these two men currently stands as a question in need of an answer. Hopefully that answer will come sooner rather than later, as both fighters are in line to join the greats – and may well achieve greatness by battling and defeating the other.

Simply put, the time is now for the seemingly brilliant Davis to try to prove he’s as good as he appears to be.