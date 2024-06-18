Jake Paul to fight Mike Perry on July 20th

By: Sean Crose

July 20th 2024 was supposed to be the day of the biggest novelty fight since Conor McGregor slipped in between the ropes to face Floyd Mayweather in 2017. For on that night, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas, social media influencer turned popular boxer Jake Paul was to face former all rime great Mike Tyson in an actual, honest to goodness professional boxing match. An ulcer – or perhaps just aging – led to Tyson having to postpone the fight to November, however, leaving the July 20th date open for Paul. Suffice to say, the brash fighter known as “The Problem Child” has decided fill the slot by scheduling a bout with mixed martial artist turned bare knuckle boxer Mike Perry.

“1 Mike, 2 Mikes, 3 Mikes, 4,” Paul posted on social media Tuesday.

“The fact is every opponent has touched the floor

5 months until Tyson and I go to war

So in the meantime me & Perry are going to make Tampa roar

I fear no man, anytime, anywhere, anyplace

On July 20th it’s going to be another W, so let us say grace

For the BKFC champ, who will take a knee

Then we will go to Ireland and take McGregors equity.[sic]”

Perry himself was eager to weigh in on the bout, claiming on social media that “we’re set to fight July 20th , I Promise to give the world the Fight they wanna see ! Gonna put the Platinum pressure on the problem child Live in Tampa, tickets on sale tomorrow at noon !” [sic]. This will be the 32 year old Perry’s second professional boxing match. Although he lost to Kenneth McNeil in 2015 there is little doubt the man has polished his punching game throughout the proceeding years. Indeed, Perry holds a bare knuckle boxing record of 5-0. Considering the fact Perry started bare knuckle boxing in 2022, that’s rather impressive.

Paul, of course, needs no introduction to boxing fans. Since taking up professional boxing in 2020, the 27 year old has compiled a record of 9-1. What at one time had seemed like a lark has proven to be a rather serious endeavor for the Cleveland native. Paul trains seriously, has developed a solid style and has genuine knockout power. He’s certainly going to need to look impressive against Perry. There’s still that bout with Tyson going down in the fall, after all.

Paul-Perry is scheduled for eight rounds in the cruiserweight division at the Amalie Arena in Tampa. The fight will reportedly be broadcast live on pay per view courtesy of the DAZN streaming service.