Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Featured 2 Headlines

Liam Paro Stuns  Subriel Matias

Featured 2 Headlines

Tank Davis Rolls through Frank Martin with explosive knockout

Featured 2 Headlines

benavidez decisions  GVOZDYK

Featured 2 Headlines

tank davis: bigger fights on the horizon?

Featured 2 Headlines

"I think it will happen." david benavidez feels he'll eventually face canelo alvarez

Featured 2

Liam Paro Stuns  Subriel Matias

Published

By: Sean Crose

The 24-0 Liam Paro travelled from Australia to Puerto Rico to battle the popular and hard hitting 20-1 Subriel Matias. The scheduled 12 rounder was the main event of a DAZN broadcast card. At stake was Matias’ IBF junior welterweight title. The electric pro Matias crowd was undoubtedly see their man put on a show against the undefeated Paro.

Image

The first was close if not explosive. Paro fired away in the second, while Matias remained patient behind a high guard. The third saw Paro sticking and moving on his man. Matias, however, began to throw himself. By the end of the round, both men were firing in a fast and furious fashion. Paro continued to land well in the fourth. It became evident that Matias simply wasn’t as active as he should have been, as Paro was clearly the more active of the two fighters in the ring.

By the middle of the fight, it was obvious Matias simply wasn’t find a way to land well on his slippery, high energy opponent. Sure enough, Paro proved himself able to hit, slip away, and hold in the sixth. The referee took a point away from Paro in the seventh, supposedly for holding Matias behind the head. Needless to say, the DAZN broadcasting team was not happy.

Paro had slowed a bit by the eighth, but continued to throw and land furiously. The referee, however, gave Paro a warning for holding behind the head. With that being said, Matias did solid work for himself. He then moved on to apply pressure well in the ninth. Matias was leaving more of an impact than Paro was at this point of the fight. It was evident in the tenth that Paro was running low on gas. Still, his hit, run and hold strategy was still working for him to a large degree.

Matias was able to put his punches together a bit in the eleventh, but he was certainly having a challenging night at the office. The twelfth and final round saw Paro hitting and holding while Matias still wasn’t able to dominate. Not that Matias didn’t have his moments – Paro, though, was simply too hard for him to land well against with any real regularity.

Indeed, even Matias clapped when Paro was awarded the unanimous decision win .

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Featured 2

Tank davis Is a no show for grand arrival with frank Martin

By: Sean Crose Gervonta “Tank” Davis didn’t show up for the Grand Arrival at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas today as scheduled. Davis...

4 days ago

Featured 2

David Avanesyan Steps Up to Face Jaron “Boots” Ennis In JUly

By: Sean Crose Jaron “Boots” Ennis has a new opponent to defend his IBF welterweight title against July 13th in his hometown of Philadelphia....

4 days ago

Featured 2

Game Changer? TURKI ALALSHIKH is reportedly planning to create a professional boxing league

By: Sean Crose Boxing as we used to know it may well return…at least in a very real sense. Indeed, the best may be...

3 days ago

Featured 2

“I think it will happen.” david benavidez feels he’ll eventually face canelo alvarez

By: Sean Crose Everyone has wanted to see David Benavidez fight Canelo Alvarez. Everyone, that is, except for Canelo. At least for the time...

2 days ago