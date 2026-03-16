By: Sean

It looked like the fight was finally going to be made. Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua may not have been in their primes anymore, nor were they still world titlists, but the world – particularly England – continued to want to see the two men throw down in the ring. And why wouldn’t it? These were two towering, world class combatants, former titleholders hungry to make significant ring returns. What’s more, these fighters were exciting to watch in action. They made for good boxing, period. Simply put, there was little not to like about a 2026 battle between Joshua and Fury. Then came the accident.

Joshua was visiting friends and family in Africa during the holidays when he was involved in a serious automobile crash. And just how bad was the accident? Bad enough that Joshua lost two friends who were in the vehicle with him on account of the crash. Joshua was hurt himself, and there was talk that the Londoner wouldn’t fight again. Not that anyone would fault the man for it. Even Fury, the arch rival Joshua had never gotten to meet in the ring, was respectful and was willing to provide Joshua his space. Once again, as it had many times before, the potential long awaited Joshua-Fury fight died on the figurative vine.

Yet, perhaps proving that you can’t keep a good idea down, word is out again that the two fighters might indeed do battle after all. “Listen,” notable fight journalist Gareth Davies told TalkSport, “the Fury Joshua fight is signed. Okay, it is signed in the background. I’ve got that on good authority. I can’t put it out there as a scoop, but they are moving towards it.” Davies is a man who knows that which of he speaks. And while there’s no fight until it’s been announced, his words are worth carrying some weight. “They are they are moving towards it,” Davies said. “They both want the fight.”

As does the boxing world. There’s a real sense of unfinished business between these two. Furthermore, it’s hyperbole to argue each man is washed up. Indeed, either guy might once again become a world titlist. Dempsey-Wills, Foreman-Tyson, Tyson-Bowe, the heavyweight division has already let too many major battles slip by without coming to fruition. So long as both men are mentally and physically able, it would be a pleasure to get to see Joshua and Fury finally fight. Indeed, it’s hard to imagine a bout between Joshua and Fury somehow being a dud.