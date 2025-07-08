Tale of the Tape Preview : Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3

Taylor vs Serrano 3

Date: July 11, 2025

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York City

Titles: Undisputed Super Lightweight Championship (WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, The Ring)

Broadcast: Netflix, main card 7:00 p.m. ET, main event ~9:40 p.m. ET

Fighter Profiles

Name: Katie Taylor

Nickname: The Bray Bomber

Age: 39 (born July 2, 1986)

Nationality: Irish

Height: 5’5” (165 cm)

Reach: 66 inches

Stance: Orthodox

Record: 24-1-0 (6 KOs, 25% KO ratio)

Last Fight: Nov 15, 2024, UD win vs. Serrano (95-94 x3)

Recent Form (Last 3): 2-1 (W vs. Serrano UD, W vs. Cameron MD, L vs. Cameron MD)

Titles: Undisputed Super Lightweight Champion (2023-present), Undisputed Lightweight Champion (2019-2023)

Name: Amanda Serrano

Nickname: The Real Deal

Age: 36 (born October 9, 1988)

Nationality: Puerto Rican (Brooklyn, NY)

Height: 5’5½” (166 cm)

Reach: 65 inches

Stance: Southpaw

Record: 47-3-1 (31 KOs, 66% KO ratio)

Last Fight: Nov 15, 2024, UD loss vs. Taylor (95-94 x3)

Recent Form (Last 3): 2-1 (L vs. Taylor UD, W vs. Morgan TKO2, W vs. Ramos UD)

Titles: Unified Featherweight Champion (WBA, WBO, IBO, 2019-present), titles in seven weight classes

Physical and Statistical Comparison

Age and Experience: Taylor (39) is three years older than Serrano (36), with fewer pro fights (25 vs. 51). Serrano’s 26 extra bouts and 32 more rounds (246 vs. 214) suggest deeper experience but potential wear.

Height and Reach: Taylor’s 5’5” vs. Serrano’s 5’5½”; Taylor has a 1-inch reach edge (66” vs. 65”). Differences are minimal, with stance (orthodox vs. southpaw) more impactful.

Power: Serrano’s 66% KO ratio (31 KOs) far exceeds Taylor’s 25% (6 KOs). Serrano’s recent TKO (July 2024) shows power at 140; Taylor’s last KO was 2018.

Activity: Taylor’s last 3 fights over 2 years (8 months/fight); Serrano’s over 1.5 years (6 months/fight). Serrano’s higher activity may aid sharpness.

Fighting Styles

Katie Taylor: Technical boxer with crisp jab, elite footwork, and counterpunching. Excels at range, using speed to score points late. Vulnerable to pressure; took heavy shots from Serrano (2022, 2024).

Amanda Serrano: Aggressive southpaw boxer-puncher with heavy left hands and body shots. High volume and power (31 KOs) overwhelm foes, but struggles to cut off mobile boxers like Taylor.

Head-to-Head

2022 (Lightweight, MSG): Taylor won SD (97-93, 96-93, 94-96). Serrano landed more, but Taylor’s cleaner punches won a close, historic bout.

2024 (Super Lightweight, AT&T Stadium): Taylor won UD (95-94 x3), controversial. Serrano threw more power shots; Taylor’s late surge and in-fighting prevailed despite a point deduction.

Strategic Keys

Taylor: Must use jab and movement to keep Serrano at range, avoiding ropes. Her technical edge favors a decision, but at 39, durability is a concern against Serrano’s power.

Serrano: Needs to cut off the ring, land body shots, and protect against cuts (e.g., 2024 headbutt). Her power could force a stoppage, but a clear decision is likely her best path.

Betting Odds (July 2025)

Serrano: -168 favorite

Taylor: +130 underdog

Fight to Go Distance: 1/8 (88.9%)

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook