Surprise, Surprise: Conor Benn Will Return To The Ring This Saturday

Posted on 09/20/2023

By: Sean Crose

“I am undefeated in the ring, and in spirit.” So says Conor Benn, an individual who has made the transition from a notable fighter to a nearly notorious fighter thanks to a failed drug test which lead to the cancellation of a much anticipated bout with Chris Eubank Jr last spring. Benn will nonetheless be fighting in the co-main event of the Richardson Hitchins – Jose Zepeda fight this weekend in Florida. The 21-0 Benn’s opponent will be the 32-3-3 Rudolpho Orazco.  “A return on Saturday is a step closer to redemption,” says Benn. “After that,  I’m putting the 147-160 divisions on notice. You are looking at a determined man with a deep desire to beat them all.”

Although Benn’s return to the ring has led to the raising of eyebrows, Matchroom Boxing, which promotes Benn, claims he “was subsequently cleared in July by UKAD and the WBC,” after his most recent failed test, “and his provisional suspension was lifted after an independent National Anti-Doping Panel review.” Matchroom honcho Eddie Hearn is bullish on his fighter’s return. “Conor Benn is back,” he claims, “and I’m looking forward to seeing him pick up where he left off. He’s ready to go straight in for a big fight now but his trainer Tony Sims will be pleased to get him back sooner against a game opponent in Rodolfo Orozco.”

The widely unknown Orozco, is of course pleased by the recent turn of events. A surprise win over Benn, after all, could catapult the mans career. “This is exactly what I’ve been waiting for,” Orozco says. “This isn’t short notice for me because I’ve been preparing for this moment my entire life. You’ve made a mistake Conor, and I’ll show you that this Saturday.”

Naturally, not everyone is happy with the fact that Benn is returning to the fight game. Indeed, Britain’s Boxing Board of Control, has, along with UKAD, appealed the National Anti-Doping Panel’s ruling in favor of Benn. Sure enough, Hearn has indicated to Talk Sport that he now believes Benn will henceforth be viewed as one of the sport’s bad guys. A lot of money, however, can be earned playing the heel. Hearn has also indicated that he’s expecting big things of Benn after this weekend. Yet the future remains somewhat cloudy for Benn, who will be facing Orozco this as a junior middleweight.

The Daily Mail reports the fighter’s “return to the ring has been confirmed for Saturday night in Orlando – despite the unresolved doping case that could yet see him banned from the sport.”

