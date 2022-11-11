Listen Now:  
Sunny Edwards Cruises Past Felix Alvarado

Posted on 11/11/2022

By: Sean Crose

Sunny Edwards is an impressive fighter – a very impressive fighter. The IBF flyweight champion cruised past challenger Felix Alvarado Friday in Sheffield, England in a performance that was reminiscent of some of the sport’s more notable slicksters. The 19-0 Edwards never once appeared to be in real danger, though there was no doubt the aggressive 38-2 Alvarado had his moments. Suffice to say, the judges all ruled in favor of Edwards by scores of 115-113, 116-12, and 115-113.

“Every time I’m fighting, I’m trying to test myself, ” Edwards said after the match. “Felix Alvarado is a phenomenal puncher, so if I can sit there and mix it with him and I showed that I could, I showed that I could ride shots, take shots, and throw my own shots back, I can do it against anyone. He was a very, very hard puncher in there, but I would not be denied.”

With the game Alvarado out of the way Edwards made it clear he’s now looking towards the future. “I want the big fights,” Edwards claimed. “Martinez, he’s running scared, Bam Rodriguez, who promised me the fight next, come and get it.”

