Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Stevenson Lays A Beating On Conceicao

Posted on 09/24/2022

By: Sean Crose

Shakur Stevenson may not have had his title belts when he stepped into the ring at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Friday night, but there was no doubt the 18-0 fighter had the hometown crowd behind him. Stevenson, who originally hailed from Newark, lost his WBO and WBC junior lightweight titles on the scales Thursday. That, however, didn’t mean his opponent, the 17-1, former gold medalist Robson Conceicao, still wasn’t eligible to win those belts. Should Conceicao defeat the favorite Stevenson, he wouldn’t only become a world titlist, he’d perhaps have pulled off the year’s biggest upset. The scheduled 12 round match was the main event of a card broadcast live on ESPN.

Photo: Top Rank

First, however, there was an 8 round lightweight fight between the 25-5 Omar Tienda and the popular former silver medalist, 5-0 Keyshawn Davis. The first round was rather competitive, but Davis started putting his punches together early on in the second. By the third there was no doubt Davis was in complete control, giving looks and maintaining distance with ease. Tienda, perhaps frustrated, actually tossed Davis to the mat in the fourth. The act did nothing to stem the tide of the fight.

A single sharp right put Tienda down in the fifth. Tienda gamely got up but the fight was all but over. A flurry of blows from Davis led the referee to stop the fight moments later.

It was time for the main event. The opening two rounds of Stevenson – Conceicao were fast paced but not exactly meaningful. Conceicao flicked out his jab while Stevenson attempted to maintain range and land effectively. The two men zipped punches at one another in the third. Stevenson was clearly the stronger of the two, but it was Conceicao who landed the better shots. Both men traded leather in the fourth. Conceicao ended up being dropped by a body shot at round’s end. He beat the count, however, and was able to return to his corner.

Although Conceicao was still very much in the fight, it was Stevenson who was tossing off crunching body shots in the fifth. Still, Conceicao kept swinging. By the midpoint of the fight it was frankly difficult not to admire the guy. He was by now clearly getting beaten up, yet he was prepared to go out on his sword. Still, Conceicao walked back to his corner at the end of the seventh looking bruised, battered and completely defeated. It was worth asking how much longer should the fight be allowed to continue.

Although the beating proceeded on through the next several rounds, it began to seem as if, brutal as his performance was, Stevenson actually might not be able to stop his man within the distance. This gave a frustrating air to the fight. Conceicao essentially couldn’t win, but he couldn’t be knocked out, either. Rough as it was to witness, the violence unleashed by Stevenson began to almost seem mundane. Almost.

The ironic thing was that, with a bit more power, Conceicao would very much be in the fight. Conceicao clearly had no such power, however, so he was left to simply try his best while Stevenson controlled the match. The championship rounds offered more of the same. Stevenson punched his man, while Conceicao continued to ineffectively throw punches. His face a mess, but his determination in tact, Conceicao desperately fought through to the final bell.

The judges did their job – rewarding Stevenson with a unanimous decision victory.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
A Look At The Judges For Canelo-Golovkin 3
September 15th
Ali Akhmedov Bests Gabriel Rosado
September 17th
WBA Orders Golovkin To Face Lara
September 23rd
Shakur Stevenson-Robson Conceicao Preview
September 23rd
Frank Warren's Sons Francis and George Warren to Promote their first boxing event
September 28th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend