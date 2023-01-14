Listen Now:  
Stephan Shaw-Efe Ajagba Preview

Posted on 01/14/2023

By: Sean Crose

The undefeated Stephan Shaw will be highlighting an ESPN and ESPN+ card this evening when he takes on the 16-1 Efe Ajagba at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, New York. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds in the heavyweight division. This might well be an intriguing early year throwdown between two fighters fans may indeed be seeing more of in the near future. Shaw, who started his career back in 2013, has stopped 13 of his 18 opponents within the distance. Ajagba, on the other hand, is looking to continue along his career path in spite of being decisioned in 2021 by Frank Sanchez.

Shaw last saw action in November when he won an 8 round battle against Rydell Booker via unanimous decision. Ajagba himself last fought back in August when he stopped Jozsef Darmos in 2. This wasn’t particularly surprising, as Ajagba has bested all but three of his vanquished opponents within the distance. The man has power – which means any fight he’s in is an interesting one. The 10-0-1 Guido Vianello will also be in action on Saturday as he takes on the 15-6-1 Jonathan Rice in a scheduled 10 round heavyweight attraction.

