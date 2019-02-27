Sor Rungvisai Set To Rematch Estrada On April 26th

By: Sean Crose

“I am extremely excited and honored to be back fighting in the US again,” says highly regarded WBC super-flyweight champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, who it’s been announced will be rematching Juan Francisco Estrada on April 26th. The bout will be held at LA’s Forum and will be aired live on the DAZN streaming service. “Estrada is a great fighter,” Sor Rungvisai adds, “and we had an amazing fight last year. Our round 12 was awarded Round of the Year by WBC. That is an evidence of how entertaining the previous fight was.” The first match between the two men went down last February at the Forum and ended with a majority decision win for Thailand’s Sor Rungvisai.

“I believe,” the fighter says, “that this fight on April 26 will be even more entertaining. I am training extremely hard in Thailand. And I am confident I will be the winner on April 26th.” As Matchroom Boxing states via press release: “Pound for pound Thai star Rungvisai, who recently penned a promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing USA, successfully defended his title for the third time in October on home turf against Iran Diaz, while Mexican ace Estrada enters the bout on the back of wins over Felipe Orucata at The Forum in September and Victor Mendez in Carson, California in December.”

The WBA super bantamweight champion Daniel Roman will also be on the April 26 card, defending his belt in a unifier against IBF super bantamweight champion TJ Doheny. “This is the biggest and most important fight of my career,” says the 26-2-1 Roman. “I haven’t been shy about wanting to unify the division. This is the fight that I’ve been asking for since I became a World Champion. I need to deliver on my goal of becoming the best and a win against another World Champion puts me in that conversation.”

“This was my ideal scenario,” says the 21-0 Doheny, who was last seen besting Ryohei Takahashi at Madison Square Garden last month. “Get the voluntary defense out of the way, then go straight into the unification, so great work from my team, and Eddie Hearn with Matchroom Boxing USA for getting this fight on. It’s unbelievable, it would mean the world to me. It’s just another boxed ticked, after I won the world title, the next goal was to become a unified champion. I’m looking forward to achieving that.”