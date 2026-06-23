Headlines Zuffa Boxing 08 Preview

Edwin De Los Santos (17-2, 15 KOs) and Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela (15-3, 9 KOs) meet again in a 10-round lightweight main event at Zuffa Boxing 08 on Sunday, June 28 at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The card is promoted by Zuffa Boxing, the boxing venture launched under the UFC’s parent company TKO, and streams in the United States on Paramount+, with preliminary bouts beginning at 5 p.m. ET and the three-fight main card following at 8 p.m. ET. The event also airs on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Edwin De Los Santos vs. Jose Valenzuela

The two southpaws first fought in September 2022 on the undercard of Andy Ruiz Jr. against Luis Ortiz in Los Angeles. De Los Santos, who accepted the fight on short notice as a replacement for Jezreel Corrales, climbed off the canvas to stop Valenzuela in the third round, sending the Mexican down twice in a brief, back-and-forth contest. Nearly four years later, both men are signed with Zuffa Boxing and headline in Las Vegas.

De Los Santos, 26, of the Dominican Republic, has stayed in the title conversation despite a thin recent schedule. He lost a unanimous decision to Shakur Stevenson for the vacant WBC lightweight title in November 2023, then saw a 2025 opportunity against Keyshawn Davis fall apart when Davis missed weight. After an injury-enforced layoff and a split from promoter Sampson Lewkowicz, he returned in December with a first-round stoppage of Eliot Chavez in his home country and signed with Zuffa the following month. De Los Santos said in a recent interview that he sensed Valenzuela was “nervous” when the pair came face to face in Las Vegas in May.

Valenzuela, also 26, is a former WBA super lightweight champion who fights out of Renton, Washington. He lost the 140-pound title to Gary Antuanne Russell in March 2025 before dropping back down and outpointing Diego Torres over 10 rounds at Zuffa Boxing 02 on February 1. Valenzuela has framed the rematch as a chance to settle the only stoppage loss of his career, telling The Ring that he wants to “make things right” against the man who beat him on short notice the first time.

Omar Trinidad vs. Jerwin Ancajas

The co-feature is a 10-round featherweight bout between Los Angeles native Omar Trinidad (20-0-2, 14 KOs) and former IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas (38-4-2, 25 KOs) of the Philippines. Trinidad enters unbeaten with two draws on his record, while Ancajas, a long-reigning 115-pound titleholder earlier in his career, continues to campaign north of his old division. The pairing matches a rising contender against an experienced former world champion who has shared the ring with elite competition.

Cain Sandoval vs. Brandun Lee

The main card opens with Cain Sandoval (17-1, 15 KOs) of Sacramento against Brandun Lee (30-0, 23 KOs) of Yuba City, California, in a 10-round bout between two junior welterweight contenders. Lee remains unbeaten through 30 fights and has built his record on power, with 23 of those wins ending inside the distance. Sandoval carries 15 stoppages in 17 wins and a single career defeat, and the meeting offers him a measuring stick against the most decorated opponent of his career.

Preliminary Card

The five-bout preliminary card is topped by a 10-round bantamweight contest between unbeaten Las Vegas native Floyd Diaz (14-0, 3 KOs) and Mexico’s Andres Teran (18-2, 13 KOs). Diaz outpointed Guillermo Gutierrez at Zuffa Boxing 01 in January, while Teran arrives for his Zuffa debut on a 10-fight winning streak. In an eight-round lightweight matchup of unbeaten prospects, Hawaiian puncher Jaybrio Pe Benito (7-0, 5 KOs) faces Tony Hirsch Jr. (8-0-2, 4 KOs), who is coming off a decision upset of Robert Meriwether III at Zuffa Boxing 05 in April.

The remaining prelims feature a six-round lightweight rematch between Brady Ochoa (9-0-1, 2 KOs) and Adrian Serrano (6-0-2, 3 KOs), an eight-round welterweight bout pitting Damoni Cato-Cain (9-1-2, 7 KOs) against Vernon Brown (14-2-1, 10 KOs), and a six-round heavyweight contest between Jakhongir Zokirov (1-0, 1 KO) and Zachary Spiller (5-0, 4 KOs).