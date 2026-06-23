Xander Zayas (23-0, 13 KOs) defends his WBO and WBA junior middleweight titles against former unified welterweight champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis (35-0, 31 KOs) on Saturday, June 27 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The event is co-promoted by Matchroom and Top Rank and streams on DAZN pay-per-view. Three further bouts carrying regional and secondary titles fill out the televised lineup, each pairing prospects drawn from the two promotional rosters.

Xander Zayas vs. Jaron Ennis

Zayas, 23, enters as the unified champion at 154 pounds. He won the vacant WBO title in July 2025 with a decision over Jorge Garcia Perez at the Theater at Madison Square Garden, then traveled to San Juan on January 31 to add the WBA belt against Abass Baraou by split decision. The result made him the first Puerto Rican to unify the junior middleweight division. Brooklyn marks his ninth professional appearance in New York.

Ennis, who turns 29 the day before the fight, held the IBF welterweight title for several years and unified the 147-pound division in April 2025 by stopping Eimantas Stanionis in Atlantic City. He moved up to junior middleweight last October and halted Uisma Lima inside a round in his debut at the weight. A planned step up against Vergil Ortiz did not come together after promotional complications, which leaves the meeting with Zayas as his first against a titleholder at 154.

The matchup pairs two unbeaten fighters with differing résumés and physical profiles. Zayas is the naturally larger man at the weight and holds advantages in height and reach, while Ennis built his welterweight run on hand speed and combination punching. The questions on each side concern how Ennis carries his power up a division and whether Zayas can keep the fight long and physical against a faster opponent.

The buildup has carried an edge. Zayas told Ariel Helwani that he considers Ennis’s record “padded” and that his opponent has avoided the division’s leading names, adding that he intends to overpower Ennis across the championship rounds. Ennis arrives with 31 stoppages in 35 wins and a unified welterweight reign as his counterargument, having ended Stanionis inside six rounds in his most recent title fight at 147.

Emiliano Vargas vs. Bryce Mills

The co-feature sends Emiliano Vargas (17-0, 14 KOs) against Bryce Mills (22-1, 9 KOs) over 10 rounds at super lightweight, with Vargas’s WBC USA Silver, WBO Latino and NABF junior titles on the line. Vargas, 22, is the son of former two-division champion Fernando Vargas, who trains him, and he is ranked No. 2 by the WBO at 140 pounds. He last fought on February 28, stopping Agustin Quintana in the ninth round.

Mills, 24, fights out of New York and brings a clear experience edge in rounds boxed, having logged 107 professional rounds to Vargas’s 60. Vargas told Yahoo Sports that he expects to show “there are levels” against Mills and that he had wanted a former world champion for the assignment. The bout serves as Vargas’s most experienced opponent to date and his highest-profile platform.

Ben Whittaker vs. Richard Rivera

Ben Whittaker (11-0-1, 8 KOs) makes his United States debut in a 10-round light heavyweight bout against Richard Rivera (27-2, 20 KOs) for Whittaker’s WBC Silver title. Whittaker, a 2020 Olympic silver medalist from Wolverhampton signed with Matchroom, arrives off a first-round knockout of Braian Suarez in Liverpool on April 18. The lone blemish on his record is a technical draw with Liam Cameron.

Rivera, 35, fights out of Hartford, Connecticut, and is promoted by Star Boxing. He is best known for a 2022 split-decision loss to Badou Jack and last appeared in January 2025, stopping Roger Guerrero in two rounds, a layoff of roughly 17 months heading into Brooklyn. When the fight was announced, Rivera promised that “history will repeat itself” if Whittaker traveled to make his American debut at his expense.

Jahi Tucker vs. Euri Cedeno

The middleweight pairing of Jahi Tucker (16-1-1, 7 KOs) and Euri Cedeno (14-0-1, 12 KOs) is scheduled for 10 rounds, with the vacant IBF North American, WBC USA and WBO NABO middleweight titles at stake. Tucker, 23, is a Top Rank prospect who has won six straight since a loss-and-draw stretch in 2023. Cedeno, 27, is a Dominican southpaw whose 12 stoppages in 14 wins give him the higher knockout ratio, with a single draw on his ledger, also from 2023. The bout matches two fighters who have each rebuilt around regional hardware and meet at a point where the winner consolidates a ranking position at 160.