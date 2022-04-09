Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Shane Mosley Jr. Easily Outpoints Gabe Rosado

Posted on 04/09/2022

Gabe Rosado was desperate to turn his career around. With three defeats in his past five contests, the longtime gatekeeper believed that if he was successful in his contest against Shane Mosley Jr., he could right the ship. Unfortunately for the shopworn Philadelphia native, he’s come up short yet again. 

Serving as the co-main event on the night, Rosado and Mosley Jr. provided the San Antonio crowd with nonstop fireworks. While Rosado had his moments, particularly in the first few rounds, it was Mosley Jr. who both boxed and brawled his way to unanimous decision victory. 

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 55: Top Prospects join us in studio
March 23rd
EP 54: Otto Wallin and Dmitry Salita
February 22nd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Rolando "Rolly" Romero Opens Up On Gervonta Davis Clash: “I Think It’s The Easiest Fight Of My Life”
April 3rd
Ismael Salas, Trainer Of Yordenis Ugas, Rips Spence's Amateur Background: “Did Spence Go To The Olympics? Yes, What He Did? Nothing”
April 3rd
Dmitry Bivol: “He [Canelo Alvarez] Has Good Skills But Most People Think About Him Like He’s Untouchable, Sometimes It’s Funny”
April 4th
Derrick James On Gennadiy Golovkin: “He’s 40, He’s Still Fighting? Why?”
April 2nd
Errol Spence Jr.: “Watching Pacquiao Fight, I Was Like Man, I Could’ve Hurt This Man”
April 6th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend