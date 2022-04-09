Shane Mosley Jr. Easily Outpoints Gabe Rosado

Gabe Rosado was desperate to turn his career around. With three defeats in his past five contests, the longtime gatekeeper believed that if he was successful in his contest against Shane Mosley Jr., he could right the ship. Unfortunately for the shopworn Philadelphia native, he’s come up short yet again.

Serving as the co-main event on the night, Rosado and Mosley Jr. provided the San Antonio crowd with nonstop fireworks. While Rosado had his moments, particularly in the first few rounds, it was Mosley Jr. who both boxed and brawled his way to unanimous decision victory.