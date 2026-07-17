Zuffa Boxing has signed four-division world champion Shakur Stevenson to a multifight deal, the promotion confirmed Thursday. Stevenson (25-0, 11 KOs) is the most decorated fighter to join Dana White’s promotion, which launched in January with financial backing from Saudi Arabia.

The 29-year-old Newark native and 2016 Olympic silver medalist has won world titles at featherweight, junior lightweight, lightweight and junior welterweight. He is coming off a wide decision over Teofimo Lopez for the WBO junior welterweight title in January. He joins a Zuffa roster that includes Conor Benn, Jai Opetaia, Richardson Hitchins and Edgar Berlanga.

What Stevenson Said

“Line them up, one by one, and I’ll beat all the top guys once I get them in front of me,” Stevenson said in the announcement. “With Zuffa Boxing, I’m going to go after the biggest fights in the sport and I will become the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world.”

Stevenson was direct about what drove the decision. “I’m in the money-getting business,” he told ESPN, adding that “the money is insane.” He also pushed back on the idea that the deal limits his options. “I wouldn’t have signed if I can’t get the fights that I want,” he said.

He expanded on that in an interview with CBS Sports. “It’s about putting me in front of the guys that the fans want to see me fight. The guys they have been saying for years would beat me. Now, I’m here to show that there is no hiding. If somebody doesn’t want to fight and they say no, they are scared for real,” Stevenson said.

“Shakur is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world,” White said in a statement. “He’s 29 years old, undefeated and already a four-division world champion. This is a massive signing for Zuffa Boxing, and I’m looking forward to promoting this next fight.”

Who He Wants Next

Stevenson has been linked to fights with Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis. One name he removed from consideration is Zuffa lightweight Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela, who called him out after the signing.

“I’m turning the fight down publicly right now just in case that they do come to the table and say, ‘Oh, we want to fight Rayo.’ Shakur will not be fighting Rayo,” Stevenson said. “That will not be happening.”

His promotional debut has not been scheduled. Zuffa has said an announcement will come in the coming weeks.

Hearn: More Than Eight Figures

Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn says Zuffa paid well above market value for Stevenson and questioned whether the spending can last.

“It’s crazy, but it’s suicide,” Hearn told Fight Hub TV, in comments reported by Boxing News 24. “You can play that game when you try and break into a market. We did it with DAZN. You have to do it because what you’re doing is you’re taking away legacy for the fighter in return for money. The only way you do that is by drastically overpaying them. They’re saying, basically, you can’t fight for belts, you can’t make history, but we’re going to give you a load of money.”

Hearn made clear his issue is with the business model, not the fighter. “I know what Shakur is getting. He’s crazy,” Hearn said. “More than eight figures. Listen, Shakur is an unbelievable fighter, but there’s a value to these guys. By the way, let him make it. I don’t begrudge Shakur Stevenson. I know what legacy means to Shakur, but he’s already got a lot of legacy. I would have liked to see him go on and pick up the other belts, but he’s obviously got an opportunity that was too good to turn down. Good luck to him. It’s a tough sport. Let him go and earn his money.”

Hearn has felt Zuffa’s spending directly. Benn left Matchroom for the promotion in February, and Hearn promoted Stevenson for a stretch after the fighter’s Top Rank contract expired. Financial terms of the Zuffa deal were not disclosed by either side.