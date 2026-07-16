By: Sean Crose

Make no mistake about it. Errol Spence looked amazing his last time out. Facing Mario Barrios the Californian outworked his seemingly over his head opponent throughout the fight, bringing himself a very well earned unanimous decision win. It looked like the Ryan Garcia we thought we’d see regularly years ago back when he came across as sharp, explosive and very fun to watch. A lot transpired after those early days but Garcia really did himself a huge favor by dominating Barrios the way he did last February. From a fight fan’s perspective, it was very nice to see.

Fans are certainly hoping to see that version of lightweight titlist Garcia again now that he’s set to fight Conor Benn in September. It’s been said already that this fight will go down in what is traditionally Canelo’s Mexican Independence Day Weekend, but since it’s clear, Canelo is on the downside of his brilliant career, this year’s Mexican Independence Day weekend will no doubt be seen by some as the changing of the guard… and with good reason. Garcia will really need to put on a great performance, however, if he expects the accolades and applause to continue. Benn is no joke and, like Garcia, is looking to keep moving along in his career.

Britain’s Benn, who has lost a single fight in his career and one he avenged at that, makes for good viewing, as Garcia does. Benn’s ‘s straight one two combinations can break through and break down a man. Just ask Regis Prograis who lost decidedly to Benn back in April. Like Garcia, Benn is also very ambitious. He’s a man who’s arguably a star his homeland and who wants to be a star globally.. just like Garcia. He’s also like Garcia in the sense that he absolutely oozes confidence, and has the ability to take control of a fight.

This can be trouble for Garcia, whose only lost has come at the gloved fists of the powerful Gervonta Davis. He also wasn’t able to beat the rugged Rolly Romero, himself, an aggressive hard-hitting fighter, having had to settle for a draw. In other words, Garcia doesn’t have a perfect chin. What he does have however, is power, probably more so even than Benn. On top of that he can go to the body well, something Prograis was able to do to Benn when he fought earlier this year. If Garcia is able to dig at Benn’s body the way he has so many others, Benn may find himself in some serious trouble.

In an odd way, this fight will be a proving ground for each fighter. Once the opening bell rings at the T-Mobile arena in Vegas, the world will be able to see which of these two talented fighters can consistently rise to the occasion. Garcia, of course, has had his ups and downs throughout his career. While Benn has yet to prove himself on such a big scale as this (though the man has indeed been in some big fights). That frankly is what makes this such an interesting matchup… it deals with issues of careers and legacies as much as it does the action in the ring.

Garcia may be the favorite walking into the ring in September, but it would be completely unwise to underestimate Benn. This is a man who knows that the spotlight will be on him long after the fight ends if he emerges victorious. Should he win, Benn will no longer be a European star….he’ll be a global fighter of note as well. As for Garcia, a win will show that his last brilliant victory over Barrios was no fluke. It will also help him continue along his path as one of the biggest draws in boxing. The more Garcia wins, the more credit the guy will get… so long as he keeps facing quality opponents like Benn.