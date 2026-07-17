Tickets are now on sale for the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame’s 10th Annual Awards and Induction Weekend, scheduled for Friday, September 25 through Sunday, September 27 at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City. The organization also confirmed its list of special guests for the three-day event.

The 2026 induction class is headed by four-division world champion Miguel Cotto (41-6, 33 KOs), former WBA lightweight champion Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini (29-5, 23 KOs), and former undisputed welterweight champion Zab Judah (44-10, 2 NC, 30 KOs). They are joined in the fighter category by Orlando Canizales, Charles Williams, Harold Knight, Mike Tinley, and Jacqui Frazier-Lyde.

The special contributor wing includes promoter Lou DiBella, judge Melvina Lathan, referee Earl Brown, manager Craig Johnson, and John Scully, honored as a humanitarian, trainer, and fighter. Posthumous inductees are fighters James Shuler and Georgie Navarro, trainer Wesley Mouzon, and media member Chuck Betson. The pioneer category recognizes international media figure Juan Carlos Tapia, referee John Fitzpatrick, and promoter Al Soifer.

“We proudly look ahead to the induction of these outstanding individuals selected for the 2026 Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame,” said Ray McCline, the organization’s president and founder. “It is with great excitement that we prepare to celebrate and honor this remarkable group, whose contributions have helped shape Atlantic City into one of the sport’s true boxing meccas.”

Cotto, Mancini, and Judah React

Cotto, the first Puerto Rican boxer to win world titles in four weight classes, addressed the honor in the announcement.

“It is a tremendous honor to be part of the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame,” Cotto said. “This recognition not only celebrates my career, but also the sacrifice of my family, my team, and everyone who believed in me. I carried the pride of Puerto Rico in the ring in each of my fights to all the fans.”

Mancini pointed to his history in the city, where he challenged Alexis Arguello for the WBC lightweight title in October 1981.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to be inducted into the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame, a place where I truly made my bones as a professional fighter,” Mancini said. “From my first title fight at Bally’s Park Place in October 1981 through my next two bouts there, Atlantic City always made me feel like a champion. The fans are true fight fans who showed me incredible love and support. Thank you for this great honor. I am truly grateful and deeply touched.”

Judah credited longtime New Jersey commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr.

“I’m truly honored and excited to be inducted into the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame,” Judah said. “I want to sincerely thank Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr., for always being great to me and for taking care of Team Judah. He’s given us the opportunity to showcase ourselves to the world, and I’m very grateful for that. I can’t wait to see everyone; it’s going to be a fabulous night.”

Special Guests and Weekend Schedule

The confirmed guest list of previous honorees, former champions, and other boxing and entertainment personalities includes Roberto Duran, Michael Spinks, Rafael Marquez, Iran Barkley, Pipino Cuevas, Ray Mercer, Shannon Briggs, Nate Campbell, Vinny Paz, Junior Jones, Kelly Pavlik, Al Cole, James Toney, Dave Tiberi, Eva Jones-Young, Pinklon Thomas, Michael Olajide, Tracy Harris Patterson, Monte Barrett, Nate Miller, Butterbean, Michael Nunn, Tony Weeks, and hip hop pioneer Roxanne Shante.

The weekend opens Friday, September 25 with the “Opening Bell” VIP cocktail reception at The Balcony inside Hard Rock from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., followed by a free karaoke night at Sixty’s Lounge at the Flagship Hotel. Saturday, September 26 features a Fight Fan Experience in the Hollywood Ballroom from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., free and open to the public, with artwork, exhibits, and boxing memorabilia on display.

The red-carpet induction ceremony takes place Saturday evening in the Sound Wave Theater, with a pre-ceremony cocktail reception for ticket holders and invited guests, doors at 7:00 p.m., and the program running from 7:45 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Ceremony tickets are priced at $125 for premium seating and $85 for general seating. The weekend closes Sunday, September 27 with the “Closing Bell” cigar and wine tasting with legends at Kennedy Cellars Winery in Hammonton, New Jersey, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with entry at $60 for non-members and $50 for members.

Full event schedules, tickets, and room reservations are available through the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame website.