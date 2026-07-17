Ryan Garcia showed up at Adrien Broner’s warehouse on Thursday, and the two spent the visit doing a little of everything: staring each other down, working the pads, and arguing about Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney.

Garcia (25-2, 20 KOs) appeared on the Locked-In-A-Thon, the 45-day, around-the-clock livestream that Broner (35-5-1, 24 KOs) and streamer DeenTheGreat launched on July 8 from a warehouse gym outfitted with a ring, treadmills, heavy bags, and sleeping quarters. The stream airs on both men’s Kick channels and is scheduled to run through late August.

Face-Off, Pad Work, and a Tour

Clips that circulated on X throughout the day showed the visit in stages. In one, Garcia and Broner squared up in an extended face-off inside the gym, trading words at close range with cameras surrounding them. In another, Garcia, wearing red gloves, ripped combinations on mitts held by Broner while DeenTheGreat watched. A third clip showed Broner walking Garcia through the living setup inside the warehouse, with both men laughing through the tour.

The Tank Davis Argument

The most discussed clip from the session captured Garcia and Broner debating who wins a fight between Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney. According to the caption on the widely shared post, Broner claimed during the exchange that he knows Davis operates a burner account that has disparaged him. The full audio of the exchange was not clearly captured in the circulating clips, and Broner has not repeated the claim elsewhere.

Broner mentored Davis early in the Baltimore fighter’s career and has referred to him as a little brother, though the relationship has cooled publicly in recent years. Davis stopped Garcia in seven rounds when they met at T-Mobile Arena in April 2023.

Broner Wants Garcia. Garcia Has Other Plans.

The visit follows a week of back-and-forth between the two. Broner used an earlier Locked-In-A-Thon stream to call out the WBC welterweight champion directly. “You got knocked out. I want to fight you next. I’ll take yo belt,” Broner said. He also aired a personal grievance from Garcia’s own rough stretch. “When you was going through your s***, you was calling me, and I was answering every time,” Broner said. “So, don’t be on no fake s*** now.”

The subject came up again face to face on Thursday. In a clip posted after the visit, Broner, standing inches from Garcia in the gym, gave his read on how a fight between them would go. “I honestly see it being nasty,” Broner told him.

Garcia has already answered the callout. Responding on X last week to Broner’s claim that he could beat him, Garcia wrote that he was glad Broner was locking in and taking care of himself, but that he does not give Broner a chance and is not looking for exhibitions or meaningless fights while holding a title, as covered here earlier this week.

Broner, 36, has not fought since a unanimous decision loss to Blair Cobbs in June 2024 and has framed the Locked-In-A-Thon as the start of a comeback, citing weight loss, sobriety, and daily training as its goals.

Garcia has a date already. The WBC welterweight champion defends his title against Conor Benn on September 12 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, a card co-promoted by Golden Boy Promotions and Zuffa Boxing and streaming on Paramount+. Thursday’s warehouse visit, for now, stays in the content column rather than the fight schedule.