By: Sean Crose

Muhammad Ali’s grandson, the 4-0 Nico Ali Walsh appeared on Saturday’s Shakur Stevenson-Oscar Valdez card, facing the 7-1 Alejandro Ibarra in a scheduled 4 round middleweight affair.

Ali Walsh was fast and effective in the first. Then, before the opening round even ended, he put Ibarra down and out with a blistering left-right combination.