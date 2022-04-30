Listen Now:  
Shakur Stevenson-Oscar Valdez Undercard: Keyshawn Davis Batters Esteban Sanchez

Posted on 04/30/2022

By: Sean Crose

The 4-0 Keyshawn Davis appeared on Saturday’s Shakur Stevenson-Oscar Valdez card. The 24 year old lightweight faced the 18-1 Esteban Sanchez in a scheduled 8 rounder. Davis had an impressive first, tossing his jab and overhand right well. Davis continued to be the sharper puncher in the second. Sanchez fought well in the third, though perhaps not well enough to take the round.

Things remained fairly close in the fourth, though it looked to be Davis’ fight. Sanchez was rocked repeatedly in the fifth. Sanchez had great heart, but he continued to get hit hard in the sixth. Fortunately, the referee decided to step in and end things before the end of the round.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

