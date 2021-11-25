Shakur Stevenson: “I Want To Fight Chris Colbert In 2022”

By: Hans Themistode

Photo by Mikey Williams

Even with his newly won WBO super featherweight title, Shakur Stevenson is anxious to get his hands on even more gold.

The former 2016 Olympic silver medalist, fresh off his one-sided victory over Jamel Herring, has called for a unification showdown against WBC belt holder, Oscar Valdez. Although Stevenson’s number one target is Valdez, he’s now veering away from the Mexican native in favor of facing someone else from his 130-pound weight class.

“I want to fight Chris Colbert in 2022,” said Stevenson on his social media account.

Colbert, 25, might be in only the infancy stages of his career but the Brooklyn, New York, native has gained a reputation of being brash, flamboyant, and filled with hubris.

Before Colbert directs his attention towards a showdown against Stevenson, he has his sights on winning his first world title. In January of 2020, Colbert easily outpointed Jezzrel Corrales to nab the WBA interim super featherweight title. Colbert would ultimately go on to defend his crown on two separate occasions. Most recently, he handed Tugstsogt Nyambayar a lopsided decision defeat in July earlier this year.

Since then, Colbert has seen his interim title reign come to an abrupt end, thanks to the WBA sanctioning body attempting to put an end to the proliferation of world titles across all weight classes. As a result, Colbert was moved from interim titlist to mandatory challenger to WBA full titleholder, Roger Gutierrez.

In the mind of Stevenson, he’s fairly confident that Colbert will take care of business against Gutierrez. Once the New York native begins his own title reign at 130 pounds, Stevenson urges Colbert to square off against him in the first defense of his crown.

“Tell him to unify with me after he beat that bum up.”

With both fighters still relatively early in their respective careers, at one point, Colbert readily admitted that a showdown against Stevenson was one he believes could be a super fight sometime down the line. However, with Stevenson wanting to square off against him sooner rather than later, Colbert seemingly has no issue with placating his wishes.

“Shakur Stevenson is p*ssy and he act like he’s like that,” said Colbert in response to Stevenson. “He know my body but let’s make it happen, 2022.”