Ryan Garcia Cleared To Face Rolly Romero

By: Sean Crose

After a year long suspension Ryan Garcia has been cleared by the New York State Athletic Commission to fight Rolando “Rolly” Romero in Manhattan next month. After testing positive for the banned substance Ostarine last year before and after he surprised many by dominating the skilled and well regarded Devin Haney, Romero saw his victory changed to a no contest per ruling of the New York commission. He was also banned from fighting in New York for a year, which essentially meant he was barred from fighting in the United States during that time period.

Although it’s no surprise that Garcia is now clear to fight Romero, the lifting of his suspension no doubt eases the 26 year old’s mind. The truth is that 2024 arguably proved to be a rough year for California’s Garcia. Aside from the suspension and having a victory changed to a no-contest, Garcia behaved in a genuinely eccentric manner leading up to the Haney fight. The past twelve months have been a bit more quiet for Garcia, which hopefully indicates the popular knockout artist is more at peace than he was a year ago. Garcia is skilled enough to be known primarily for his ring abilities.

Wednesday’s New York State Athletic Commission ruling is good news for Romero as well as it is good news for Garcia. Hard hitting and exciting, the fighter known as Rolly would none-the-less give his career an enormous boost should he best Garcia when they fight in Times’ Square on May 2nd. Obviously, a upset loss would prove damaging to Garcia, especially when one considers how long he’s spent away from the ring. Garcia appears to be taking his training seriously, however. There’s good reason Garcia is going to enter the ring as the favorite on the second, after all.

The truth is that Garcia is one of the biggest names in boxing. Explosive, young, and good looking, the man has potential to be a legitimate cross over star. Garcia has to keep on his game, though. He’s lost just once, to the fast and thunderous Gervonta Davis…but that loss was a crushing one, as Garcia was stopped within the distance. A fighter can only suffer so many damaging defeats before the wear and tear can start taking it’s toll. Judging by appearances, though, Garcia looks to be the picture of confidence…which he has every reason to be at this point.