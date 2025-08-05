Ryan Garcia At Odds Again With Oscar De La Hoya

By: Sean Crose

“He causes a division in people,” Ryan Garcia recently told Ring Magazine of promoter Oscar De La Hoya, “and he doesn’t know how to keep a good relationship.” This is one of a long line of statements by the fighter over the years indicating he’s unhappy with De La Hoya’s stewardship. “He likes to air people’s business and do things that a promoter shouldn’t,” Garcia continued. “He’s always been coming at me.” Garcia was considered one of boxing’s rising greats not all that long ago. Losses to Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero, however, coupled with Garcia’s at times unusual behavior, have taken some of the shine on the still young fighter’s star.

“After the Romero fight,” said Garcia, “they gave me the worst offer you can ever imagine…Oscar tried to take my rematch with Rolly and give it to Raul Curiel. I’ve been trying to get the Rolly rematch, and now you want to give it to another fighter?” Garcia has good reason to want a second crack at Rollly, but De La Hoya has indeed made it obvious that he’d rather see his fighter face someone else. It’s uncertain why this is, though it’s understandable why Garcia is looking to avenge his upset loss to Romero last spring.

On the other hand, De La Hoya wants Garcia to face the popular and very skilled Teofimo Lopez next. “I want him to be cleared of his hand. He does have an injury, and I want the doctors to clear him 100 percent,” Ring Magazine quoted De La Hoya as saying. “Ryan at 100 percent is very dangerous for anybody. We are looking forward to his comeback, and I can’t wait to put something together.” One thing is certain – at this point in his career Garcia certainly is in need of a win…preferably against a well-known opponent like Ramiro or Lopez.

Garcia is unique in that he’s one of the first young boxers to become a legitimate social media star. In short, the man can be very good for the sport of boxing. There’s been a lot of reported drama throughout the man’s career, however, at least that’s been the case over the past few years. Again, the fighter is in need of a major win at this point. And, to his credit, Garcia indeed seems to be looking for that major win. His media presence, however, is once again drawing attention to outside the ring matters.