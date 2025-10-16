Ricky Hatton’s Tragic Death Ruled A Suicide

By: Sean Crose

“The provisional cause of death is given as hanging.” So said senior coroner Alison Mitch of Manchester South in Britain. She was referring to the death of former world titleist Ricky Hatton, who was found dead in his home on September 14th. News that the popular fighter died by suicide has made a tragic story all the more tragic. Indeed, thousands attended Hatton ‘s funeral last week in England, including former world titlist and Hatton friend Tyson Fury. The fighter, known as The Hit Man, left behind a son, who is also a boxer, and two daughters.

Aside from a failed comeback attempt in 2012, Hatton only lost two of his 48 fights and those fights were against two legends. In late 2007 he was knocky out by Floyd Mayweather after giving Mayweather a sound showing early on. Then, in 2009, Hatton was crushed in the second round by a vicious Manny Pacquiao shot. Hatton’s time as a force in boxing ended there, but he had still done enough to have a strong reputation for himself. He was a popular and exciting, and yes, skilled and powerful fighter. Indeed, the man was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2024, a sign that he was indeed one of the top fighters in the world during his career.

Yet there was a darker side to the life Hatton led. Although gregarious and self-effacing, the likable Englishman suffered from depression, drugs, and alcohol. Earlier on during his career, Hatton made light of the fact that he liked to drink and gain weight in between fights. There was no humor to be found as time went on, however, as the man struggled with his demons. Suffice to say Hatton’s death hit the boxing community hard. Whatever he may have been going through personally, he was always one of the more likable fighters out there.

Tyson Fury, in particular, seems to truly have admired the man, speaking fondly of seeing Hatton fight live and in person. “When I was a little kid,” said Fury, “he was fighting for his world title in Manchester against Kostya Tszyu and I was there along with other young kids who were also inspired by Ricky.” The man will no doubt be looked upon as a shining star in a very bright era for English, boxing…and boxing in general. The man was in the main event of two enormous pay-per-view cards after all. He certainly won’t be forgotten.

Suffice to say, Boxing Insider offers its prayers and condolences to Ricky Hatton and those of his family and inner circle. Rest in Peace.