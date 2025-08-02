Regis Prograis Grinds Out A Win Over Jo Jo Diaz

By; Sean Crose

Regis Prograis, who held world titles on not one, but two occasions, was back in action Saturday night in Chicago to face former world titleist JoJo Diaz in a scheduled 10 rounder. Indeed, the Louisiana native had promised that he would retire should he lose to Diaz. The welterweight affair was broadcast live on DAZN as part of a Golden Boy promotion. Both fighters had seen better days in their careers when the opening bell rang, making the bout a make or break situation for each man.

Prograis started off very well in the first, towering, it seemed, over his man and dominating him with powerful punches. In the last minute of the round however Diaz caught Prograis hard. Prograis’ legs buckled but he didn’t go down. Still Diaz went in for the kill. Prograis was able to survive the round but he was clearly hurt. With that being said, Prograis had a much better second round…until he got rocked once more just before the bell.

There were no true defining moments in the third, but it was certainly a close 3 minutes. Prograis had a very good fourth for himself, banging away at Diaz. An accidental headbutt gave Diaz a bad cut which caused the ring doctor to have a look. With that being said, the fight was allowed to continue. Prograis was still able to dominate. Prograis proceeded to look sharp in the 5th, though Diaz’ strong shots seem to impact the man. Once again the ring doctor had to take a look at Diaz’ and once again Diaz got the okay to continue fighting.

The 6th was a brilliant affair for each man though Prograis once again almost got dropped at the end of the round. Prograis’ was able to perform very well but each time he got caught clean he got rattled. Prograis clearly didn’t have the punch resistance he should have. Things remained close in the 7th though it appeared that Prograis was getting drained of energy.

Round 8 was another thriller. Prograis would often get the better of his man, especially with his southpaw jab but fellow southpaw Diaz was able to hurt Prograis on numerous occasions in the chapter. The ninth round was a tight affair, though Prograis may have edged it through sharper punching.

The fight doctor had to check Diaz once again before the 10th and final round and once again Diaz was allowed to continue. The final 3 minutes of the fight were all blood and guts on the part of each man. When all was said and done after the fight, the judges ruled in favor of Prograis.