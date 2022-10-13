Petros Ananyan Stops Cesar Galdino In Six

By: Sean Crose

Boxing Insider’s first promoted card, “New Beginnings,” is going down this evening in midtown Manhattan at Sony Hall. The main event presents the return of Heather “The Heat” Hardy as the 22-2 former WBO world featherweight champion faces the vastly experienced 20-15-3 Calista Silgado in a scheduled 6 round lightweight affair.

First up, the Freddie Roach trained junior welterweight Petros Ananyan, 16-3-2 slipped in between the ropes to square off against the 12-5 Paulo Cesar Galdino in a scheduled 8 round affair. The first saw Ananyan try to press action. Galdino tried avoiding his man in the second, but ended up taking considerable damage. Still, Galdino fought tight in the third.

Although unable to completely dominant the fourth, Ananyan still performed well. Ananyan was truly banging away on his man in the fifth. He continued his assault in the sixth, to the degree that the referee wisely stepped in and stopped the bout.